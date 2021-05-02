Time for a grocery run? Pick up your ingredients at Grand Marketplace by Grand Hyatt Singapore

The last time I went to Grand Hyatt Singapore, it wasn’t for its restaurants, bars, or rooms.

I was there to pick up groceries — and it was an impressive, restaurant-quality haul that includes a lamb rack (900g), prime rib beef (1kg), spicy pork chorizo (1kg), prawns (1kg), organic vegetables (1kg), and a bottle of AIX rose. The damage? Just a little over $200.

If you cook, the Grand Marketplace may soon be your go-to grocer for premium — better yet, ethically-driven — produce. It’s a brilliant move by chef Lucas Glanville, Grand Hyatt Singapore’s director of culinary operations. Already, the hotel purchases its ingredients in bulk directly from boutique farmers and gourmet producers, so it’s a matter of ramping up orders for its grocery shop, which then translates to savings for us buyers.

Many, if not all, of the items in the market come from small-scale businesses that are environmentally- and socially-conscious. Its website also tells you each product’s source. There are organic vegetables from Cameron Highlands’ Weeds and More, free-range lamb from Australia’s Roaring Forties (which also on the menu of award-winning Melbourne restaurant Vue de Monde), barramundi from local sustainable fishery Kühlbarra, and king prawns from Marine Stewardship Council-accredited Kolega Fisheries. Also, to help you make your shopping a tad easier, the hotel’s culinary team has assembled three limited packages of seafood, quality meats and greens with the Oasis, mezza9, and Organic Vegetables bundles. The Oasis and mezza9 piles come with sauces and seasonings.

Even if you don’t cook, Grand Marketplace has a fabulous array of wines, champagnes and spirits that you can get in bulk. Names such as Babich, Bulletin Place, Louis Jadot, Cloudy Bay, Dom Perignon and The Macallan are on the list — at trade prices.

Purchases can be made online for self-collection or drive-through pick-up at Grand Hyatt Singapore.

(All images: Grand Hyatt Singapore)