Top vegan food Instagram accounts to follow

Vegan food has really gained momentum over the last few years.

And it’s not just a trend but a lifestyle to preach. Nosh it up with the healthiest and yummiest vegan food that is more than just #foodporn. Follow these vegan accounts on Instagram for inspiration.

Six Vegan Sisters

Follow for: Triple chocolate cookies, no-bake chocolate peanut butter crunch bars, peanut butter and chocolate chip oatmeal cookies, mini cookie dough chocolate eggs, and more sweet stuff.

Janet’s Munch Meals

Follow for: All about plant-based munchie meals, follow this page for peanut ginger noodles, Udon with veggies and soy curls, roasted veggie and peas pasta, stir-fried noodles with carrots and tofu, noodles with crispy tofu, veggies & edamame, and more vegan Italian meals.

Dates and Avocados

Follow for: You’ll see how a plant-based pastry chef brings artful desserts to life. Look out for desserts such as blood orange & chocolate raw cake, mango & lime mini raw cake, raw brownies with a swirl of avocado & cacao cream, matcha raw cake with a lemon & black charcoal frosting, and more.

Thriving on Plants

Follow for: Their food shots are so Instagrammable that even those that don’t cook may pick up the spatula in the kitchen. Bookmark them for gluten-free and vegan blueberry pancakes, lemon blueberry cheesecake, vegan kimbap, sun-dried tomato pesto pasta, and more.

Healthy Little Vittles

Follow for: Surprise your palates (and your kid’s) with fun recipes while you are self-isolating at home with match manuka chia popsicles, oatmeal cookie whoopie pies, grain-free raspberry pie pops, marble cookies, and more.

Vegan Richa

Follow for: A traditional Indian meal straight out of the local pantry. Look her up for potato quinoa waffles, vegan churro scones, vegan lentil soup, jackfruit sandwiches and burgers, bulgogi roasted spring veggie bowl, and more.

Naturally Jo.

Bo’s Kitchen

Follow for: For two words only, comfort food. While we associate comfort food with fast food, Bo’s Kitchen will change your mind with her banana waffles, blueberry buns, apple galette, passionfruit cheesecake, cinnamon apple crêpes, and more.

Upbeet Anisha

Follow for: Making regular Indian food look super tempting and delectable. Keep an eye out for vegetable Malabar curry, baked falafel bowl, whole wheat naan, kale salad with lemon, miso and tahini salad, and more.

(Main and featured image: Ella Olsson on Unsplash)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.