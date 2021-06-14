Treat dad to a feast with these scrumptious Father’s Day 2021 menus

When it comes to things to do for Father’s Day, you might find yourself at a loss.
After all, what can you do for a man that seems to have everything? If you find yourself in the same predicament, then we’ve got the perfect solution for you: a scrumptious meal for him and the whole family, because spending quality time with dad over delicious dishes sounds like the perfect way to celebrate him and everything he’s done.
Here, a list of special Father’s Day 2021 menus to feast on this year.
(Main and featured image: Pan Pacific Singapore)
This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.
Pamper dad right with a scrumptious five-course menu from Lawry’s the Prime Rib Singapore. First, you’ll begin the meal with a rich Seafood stew, generously portioned with premium mussels, clams, sliced octopus and prawns before moving onto a crispy Rolled Parmigiana Crepe with Deep Fried Shrimp. Cleanse your palate with a quick lime sorbet before starting on the hefty mains — here you can pick the Atlantic Lobster Tail with Pan Seared Barramundi Fillet to stick to the oceanic theme, or choose between the restaurant’s juicy Signature Roasted USDA Prime Rib of Beef or the decadent Goose Foie Gras with Pan Seared Chicken. You might be perfectly sated at this point, but the meal doesn’t end here. Round off the feast with Butterscotch Chocolate Coffee Cake or Red Tea Mousse Cake for a sweet conclusion to the celebrations.
The Father’s Day set menu is available for lunch and dinner on 19 and 20 June 2021 at S$119 per person. Diners will receive a bottle of Island Easter Moscato for takeaway with every three set menus ordered, and they will also be entitled to a S$50 Return Dining Voucher with every bill. Guests who place their deposits before 12 June will get to enjoy a neat 10 percent off the set menus.
To book: reservations@lawrys.com.sg
Nourish your dad this Father’s Day with a six-course menu at Yan. The hearty meal comes with a bevy of delights such as the beautifully succulent Roast Duck, the Steamed Black Cod Fillet with Preserved Lemon Sauce, the House Special Baked Pork Ribs with Black Olives and the Braised Duo Vermicelli with Fresh Crabmeat, Bean Sprouts and Golden Pumpkin Sauce. We don’t know how those dishes alone won’t impress, but if you’re looking for a showstopper, the Braised 6 Head Whole Abalone with Sea Cucumber and Vegetables is one to anticipate. Two classic Cantonese desserts round up the meal: the refreshing Chilled Hashima with Osmanthus and the Steamed Salted Egg Yolk Custard Bun.
Yan’s Father’s Day bundle is available from now to 20 June at S$78 nett per person (minimum 2 persons). Orders should be placed 1 day in advance. There is a S$15 nett delivery charge to a single location for orders below S$100, otherwise, islandwide delivery is free. Delivery is not available for locations in Sentosa, Tuas and Changi. Diners who opt for self-collection will receive a 15 percent discount off a la carte dishes, dim sum and bentos.
UNA at Alkaff Mansion is bringing celebrations home with their Father’s Day Delivery Bundle (S$188++) that’s good for three to four diners. In this bundle, guests will find dishes like the Paella De Marisco, a seafood saffron rice filled with succulent Tiger Prawns, Clams and Mussels as well as tender Angus Beef Cheek braised in Red Wine, alongside a bottle of white or red wine.
If you’d like to make a trip out of it, the restaurant has a dine-in Wine Pairing menu for S$118++ per pax, with a minimum of 2 diners. Plates on this menu include the Langosta Pochada, a Poached Lobster with Salsa Rosa with Shallot, Radish and Paprika, and the Wagyu A La Parrilla, a flavourful and succulent char-grilled wagyu tri-tip steak.
Dad dines for free with a minimum of three dine-in adults who order the wine pairing menu.
Whether you’re looking to dine in or feast at home, The Gyu Bar’s got you covered. Here, your booze-loving dad will fall in love (sorry mom) with the Hibiki Whisky-Marinated Wagyu Yakiniku, a dish unlike any he’s had. Guests can expect a beautiful, flavoursome marriage of flavours with the 120 grams of Wa Oh wagyu kainomi infused with the 100ml pour of Hibiki Harmony whisky, grilled to medium rare perfection before it’s served with a side salad.
The Father’s Day special at The Gyu Bar is available for dine-in and takeaway with 24-hour advance notice required. Takeaway via self-collection and island-wide delivery is available from 11 am to 9 pm.
Hai Tien Lo, Pan Pacific Singapore’s award-winning Cantonese restaurant, has crafted a six-course menu to be enjoyed in the comfort of your home this year. The Loving Father’s Menu (S$256 for two diners) is packed with nourishing delights such as the herbal Double-boiled Sea Cucumber Soup with Black Bean and Chinese Herbs and a sumptuous array of dishes like the Poached Wagyu Beef accompanied by Asparagus in Superior Soya Sauce as well as the mouth-watering Deep-fried Pomfret with Minced Pork and Preserved Vegetables.
Islandwide Delivery and takeaway is available. Guests can also opt for self-collection at Pacific Marketplace on level one.
If your dad loves beef, then a trip to Fat Cow is in order. After refreshing starters of silky smooth Chawanmushi, Yasai Seiro Mushi and Miso Soup, Dad will be blown away by the array of fish that’s in store. Here, freshly sliced Sashimi Moriawase (seasonal sashimi platter) tantalises the palate, before being thoroughly impressed by the Karei Nitsuke. The Karei, or righteye flounder is simmered in a blend of soy sauce, mirin and sake before being reduced to a sauce to really bring out the natural sweetness of the fish. That’s not all, diners will then be treated to a juicy, seared Miyazaki Wagyu Steak and Fat Cow’s Signature Fat Rice and a serving of the restaurant’s very own Burnt Basque de Cheesecake with Seasonal Sorbet.
Want to make the meal even more special? Opt for the Exclusive Sake Flight (S$58++), which features three different sakes from different prefectures. The Father’s Day lunch menu at Fat Cow is available for dine-in and takeaway (no delivery) at S$99++.
Treat dad to brunch with a view at Stellar at 1-Altitude. Apart from a sweeping skyline of the cityscape, Singapore’s highest gastronomic destination, you’ll get to feast on a spread unlike any other. Think free-flow plates of Boston Clam Chowder, Petit Lobster Rolls on a Brioche, Mini ‘Reuben’ Toasties, a sharing platter of the freshest seafood, and a choice of main course, and a specially crafted Father’s Day dessert. For mains, diners can take their pick from a selection of dishes like the Papa’s ‘Double’ Wagyu & Foie Gras Burger of Double Wagyu Patties topped with a luscious Pan-seared Foie Gras, or the Wood-fired Sanchoku Wagyu Striploin (for two) on the Bone served with charred Broccolini, almonds and smoked bearnaise.
The special Father’s Day New York Brunch menu priced at S$100++ per person, from 12pm to 3pm. Guests can also opt for a free flow selection of Champagne, Cocktails and Wine at S$80++ each.
Spoil your dad with a six (S$98++) or seven-course (S$118++) menu at home from Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant with zero fuss. From luxurious plates of Baked Oyster with Black Truffle Cheese and Crispy Prawn Toast with Sea Urchin to nourishing dishes like the Poached White Eel Superior Soup with Premium Chinese Wine, Stewed Beef Cheeks with Coffee Sauce and Braised 5-Head Abalone with Assorted Mushrooms, this is one menu to remember for a long time to come. Did we mention other it comes with highlights like the Steamed Lobster with Crab Meat and Double-Boiled Bird’s Nest with Egg White in Whole Coconut as well?
Diners can opt for pick-up, drive-through collection and islandwide delivery, with free delivery after a minimum spend of S$150 nett. Guests can also enjoy 20 percent discount off the Father’s Day menu if they choose to takeaway.
Treat Dad to a decadent brunch like no other at Four Seasons Hotel, where he’ll get to ride in a Maserati super car, bring back a memorabilia by the luxury car manufacturer and indulge in an epicurean Sunday Brunch. The semi-buffet brunch at One-Ninety features an amazing spread of fresh seafood (think Maine lobster, king crab, fresh tiger prawns, Avruga caviar), delish appetisers such as langoustine with lemon and parsley oil, hamachi crudo, roasted veal tonnato, poached white asparagus and truffle, and fresh burrata. There’s also four ‘live’ stations serving plates like apple wood-roasted peking duck, roasted Spanish suckling pig, roasted prime ribs and Mediterranean baked red snapper. The pastry brigade await to bring luxurious craft desserts – look forward to Yamazaki whisky chocolate tart, citrus madeleine, gluten-free chocolate truffle cake, espresso puff, quinoa cookie with goji berry and handmade pralines.
The Maserati x Four Seasons Father’s Day Sunday Semi-Buffet Brunch is available on 20 June from 12pm-3pm. For dining reservations, call One-Ninety or email one-ninety.sin@fourseasons.com.