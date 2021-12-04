5 Unique Dining Experiences to Explore in Thailand

From dining in a bamboo tree pod to dining in an aviation-themed restaurant, here are five unique dining experiences to explore in Thailand.

It goes without saying that Thailand is home to countless beautiful restaurants. However, other than world-renowned fine dining outlets and more, it is also home to outlets that offer unique dining experiences. In the ever-evolving culinary scene, these venues have taken dining up a notch by pursuing it in an artistic manner. More than a culinary pursuit, dining at these venues is an experience within itself. Here are five unique dining experiences to explore in Thailand.

Dining in a Bamboo Tree Pod at Soneva Kiri

First on the list is Soneva Kiri. Although this eco-luxury resort located on Koh Kood is a distinctive property within itself, the most unique facet is the resort’s culinary concept. The ‘Treepod Dining’ experience takes dining to new heights, quite literally. While the seating entails guests seated in a bamboo pod located atop a tree, the unique experience doesn’t end there. Gourmet delights and wines are served by your personal waiter via a zip-line.

Cave Dining at The Grotto, Rayavadee

Next is on the list is another beloved holiday destination. At Rayavadee in Krabi, it’s dining in a cave. Nestled under an ancient limestone cliff, The Grotto restaurant provides a very special cave dining experience. Guests can dine in a cave while basking in ocean vistas at Rayavadee’s eminent dining outlet.

Immersive technology at Le Petit Chef, Park Hyatt Bangkok

Although he is the smallest chef in the world, the impact he has made is anything but. Yes, we’re referring to Le Petit Chef. This innovative abstraction is the product of amalgamating the culinary with technology. The concept pivots on 3D visual technology and animation. More specifically, a series of sounds and visuals unfold before each individual diner, resulting in an immersive, unique dining experience.

Aviation Themes at Na-Oh Bangkok

Na-Oh Bangkok adds a mystical twist to ordinary dining. The restaurant serves fare in an aviation-themed expanse, providing gourmands with a futuristic, unique dining experience. Industrial yet chic, the aviation motif is carried out throughout Na-Oh Bangkok, as proven by the exterior which is a replica of an actual airplane. This airplane dining experience is ideal for those who cherish the feeling of being on an adventure.

Dinner Aboard a Reimagined Tall Thai Ship at Sirimahannop

A relatively new dining destination on the river, Sirimahannop is a reimagined tall Thai ship that brings the past to the present with its timeless furnishings. The interiors of the three-masted vessel feature a historic yet elegant design ethos, inviting guests to step back in time. Sirimahannop is permanently docked at Asiatique The Riverfront.

