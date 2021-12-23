The most viral food trends of 2021 on Instagram and Tiktok

In addition to bringing laughter, TikTok and Instagram can be great sources of inspiration for cooking. With Instagram and TikTok teeming with cool new food ideas, it’s difficult not to jump on the cooking fad and recreate one or two dishes to feed our inner food fanatic while staying in. Here are the most viral food trends we spotted this 2021.

We’ve compiled a list of the most viral food trends of 2021 that have kept foodies busy all year. And if you haven’t already, give them a shot because they are unquestionably unique and delicious.

Baked Feta Pasta

What can we add to the Baked Feta craze that hasn’t already been said? This trend spawned a plethora of baked cheese dishes that were both delectably decadent and surprisingly simple to make. Jenni Häyrinen, a Finnish food artist and blogger, is to thank for this. So, if you enjoy both feta and pasta on their own, this is the recipe for you. It’s a breeze to whip up, but your friends and family may think you spent a long time making it just for them.

Tortilla Wrap hack

Crystals TikTok tortilla wrap hack that made the internet flip out, is basically a quesadilla with extra fun folded in. This brilliant trend entails cutting a slit into a flour tortilla, topping each quadrant with a different ingredient — with cheese usually being one of them — folding the tortilla over on itself, and toasting it in a skillet or panini press. Voilà! You now have a drool-worthy wrap. If you love veggies or meat-packed quesadilla, this tortilla wrap hack is just what you need. You can also make this as a sweet dish.

Pasta Chips

The pasta chips TikTok trend may be the most inventive way to eat pasta that we’ve seen in a long time. Making the rounds with hundreds of videos of people making pasta chips on TikTok and Instagram. The best part about pasta chips (aside from how delicious they are) is that they can be easily adapted to any noodles, sauces, cooking methods, or even time constraints you have. It’s a surprisingly versatile snack that can be whipped up in a matter of minutes.

Spicy Corn Ribs

TikTok has always been an innovator in plant-based versions of popular dishes, and the Corn Ribs trend was no exception. This TikTok viral trend is bursting with herby and buttery flavours that are ready to eat in minutes. This feels like the finger food version of absolute deliciousness, and we’re all here for it.

Carrot Bacon

While veganism and vegetarianism are hardly a “trend,” the influx of people joining the lifestyle is on the rise. Growing concerns about mental and physical health, not to mention the environmental impact, have prompted many people to reconsider their meat-centric diets. This recipe is for plant-based eaters and carnivores trying to eat less meat. Carrot bacon is a great way to get your veggies while also satisfying your bacon cravings. It’s quick and full of flavourful spices.

Baked Mac & Cheese

We frequently visit TikTok and Instagram to get ideas for our next family dinners, and we especially enjoy it when they feature one-pan wonder recipes. It doesn’t get any easier than this when it comes to mac and cheese. It truly is a one-pan wonder, where you can simply toss everything in and wait for the oven to ping.

Gigi Hadid’s Spicy Vodka Pasta

Gigi Hadid is now known as the “Pasta Queen” on Instagram. Many Instagram users swear by her spicy vodka-spiked pasta, proclaiming it to be the best pasta dish ever.

Plant-based milk alternatives

Many people consider cow’s milk to be a dietary staple, but lactose intolerance, dietary restrictions, and ethical preferences have led people to discover beauty in non-dairy alternatives. Many people nowadays prefer milk alternatives such as soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, oat milk, macadamia milk, and others.

‘Pulled Pork’ Jackfruit Burger

These pulled “pork” burgers made from jackfruit can make your head spin. Turns out, jackfruit is a common meat substitute because of its shredded, meaty texture. This vegan food trend made a star of the pungent jackfruit and people are going gaga over it.

