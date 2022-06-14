It’s hard to pinpoint one particular factor to the perfect stuffed donuts or bombolonis, which is why we’ve rounded up some of the best in Singapore so you can decide for yourself.
Is it the way your teeth sinks into the sugar-coated pillows? Or is it the smooth, velvety cream that threatens to ooze out as soon as you grab hold of one? Perhaps it’s the addictive rush you get from the fried spheres that you can’t get enough of.
We believe our weakness is a combination of all three. If you’ve fallen in love with the sinful treat like we have, then you’ve found the right place — here’s a list of where to get the best bombolonis and stuffed donuts in Singapore.
10 bakeries for the best stuffed donuts & bombolonis in Singapore today:
Homegrown brand The Fat Kid Bakery, made waves on social media last year with their fluffy sourdough bombolonis. Armed with a two-year-old sourdough starter, the doughnuts go through a lengthy fermentation process of 72 hours for optimal flavour development and a tall soft crumb, before the donuts are generously stuffed with Chocolate, Oolong, Mango and Blueberry Cheesecake cream. The bakery recently introduced savoury options to their repertoire. These include flavours such as Sour Cream and Onion (an easy-to-like concoction of thick, tart cream studded with spring onions) and Roasted Garlic Mascarpone — an addictive treat packed with aromatic garlic cream and bedecked with cracked black pepper and grated Parmesan. Also worth digging into are the Spicy Egg Mayo and Japanese-inspired Tuna Nori Crunch that’s laced with crisp cucumber cubes.
The pillowy bombos are available in boxes of four, eight, 10, and 12.
The stuffed donuts at Doughnut Shack are one of the most reliable ones around if you’re craving something sweet. Apart from regular-sized bombolonis, they’ve got an assorted range of mini doughnuts that are too good to pass up: who doesn’t love the idea of popping the fluffy treats into their mouths whole anyway? The Nutella flavour bombos are a crowd favourite, but we recommend getting a serving of the speculoos cheesecake and apple butter flavours for good measure.
We don’t think we’ll ever forget the way the Chocolate Fudge oozed out of the stuffed donuts from Bakes by NY. From the ever-popular Nutella to local flavours Kopi C and Ondeh Ondeh, each box is a velvety, sugary mix that’ll put your cravings to rest in a jiffy. Just be sure to not check your blood sugar levels after.
From the one Michelin-starred Burnt Ends comes Burnt Ends Bakery, the bread and pastry wing of the restaurant. While diners can get the assorted box of five donuts here (a fixed flavour wheel of Vanilla Cream, Nutella, Pandan, Milo Dinosaur and Lemon Meringue) to try, we find most going back for the Milo Dinosaur time and time again. After all, no one can resist a brioche donut packed with milo cream, milo biscuit and a dusting of milo powder.
If you’ve not heard of Haritts, can you even call yourself a donuts fan? The famed Japanese-style stuffed donuts that made waves in Tokyo and Taiwan have landed in Singapore, serving up the same chewy and pillowy treats as they do in their other queue-worthy outposts. Here, only small batches of donuts are made each time, which sees popular flavours such as matcha, yuzu, and pistachio. Pre-orders sell quickly online, and even faster at the store in Havelock Road, so move fast.
It’s hard to go wrong with the pastries at Plain Vanilla. If you’re not feeling the urge for one of their famous cupcakes, these stuffed donuts are good alternatives too. The box is made in a limited quantity only thrice a week (Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays) and are only available for same-day order, so it’s fastest fingers first. Each box comes with one each of the two mainstay flavours and one of the daily special flavours, so be sure to check back on the website regularly.
Masterchef Singapore Runner-up Genevieve Lee first started Sourbombe Bakery as a home business last year. A whirlwind of orders later — Sourbombe Bakery has finally found itself a physical home in Park Mall, just across Dhoby Ghaut station. It isn’t even the Masterchef moniker that has won the hearts of diners around the island either; the fluffy, flavoursome bombolinis are pretty addictive. Nine sourbombe flavours available at any time, complete with six signatures, and three limited-edition ones that are set to rotate quarterly.
Similar to Sourbombe Bakery, Puffs and Peaks also made the transition to a hybrid store model after gaining success from their online store. The mother and daughter duo behind the brand now churns out bombolinis in limited quantities from a humble bakery-cafe in Tampines, so be sure to swing by early to join the queue. Our favourites from the cloud-like stuffed donuts selection include the Blackcurrant Peanut Butter, Matcha and Taro. Fair warning: the menu changes frequently, so these flavours aren’t available all the time.
Nassim Hill Bakery offers an assortment of cakes, breads and pastries, all of which are freshly baked every day. It also serves up excellent stuffed donuts comprising fluffy brioche buns dusted with sugar. There are only two flavours — kaya and chocolate cream — and these are presented in a box of four. We love the kaya donuts, which are generously filled with the gorgeously sweet and creamy paste that’s made from scratch in-house.
Located at North Bridge Road, this halal bakery constantly rolls out new and innovative donut flavours in store and online, with mouthwatering options such as maple cinnamon toast, chocolate salted caramel, lemon cheesecake, hazelnut and vanilla bean. If you can’t decide, get these pillowy soft treats in a box of four different flavours.
