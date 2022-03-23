Where to find the best American barbecue ribs in Singapore

Low and slow and full of smoke: it’s the prized way of cooking in the American South, which you can sample at these seven restaurants serving the best barbecue ribs in Singapore.

American barbecue is characterised by three key ingredients – meat, wood and smoke – with places like Texas, Kansas, Memphis and the Carolinas offering regional variations. Pork is the primary protein with beef a close second, and the meat is marinated either with a dry or wet rub before cooking. A hard wood like hickory gives heat and flavour, and the meat renders over an indirect flame for a long period of time.

In Singapore, S’Mao pays homage to the Texas way, and Decker Barbecue serves colossal beef ribs on the weekends on top of their daily pork offering. Both Meatsmith and Meat N’ Chill apply international flavours to the traditional American barbecue, while Red Eye keeps it old school at Jalan Besar. Try St. Louis style ribs at Smokey’s, and Jerry’s BBQ & Grill offers the Memphis variety at Jalan Kayu.

(Hero and featured image credit: Jamie Smallwood/EyeEm/Getty Images)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

The best restaurants in Singapore for American barbecue ribs: