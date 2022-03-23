Where to find the best American barbecue ribs in Singapore

Low and slow and full of smoke: it’s the prized way of cooking in the American South, which you can sample at these seven restaurants serving the best barbecue ribs in Singapore.
American barbecue is characterised by three key ingredients – meat, wood and smoke – with places like Texas, Kansas, Memphis and the Carolinas offering regional variations. Pork is the primary protein with beef a close second, and the meat is marinated either with a dry or wet rub before cooking. A hard wood like hickory gives heat and flavour, and the meat renders over an indirect flame for a long period of time.
In Singapore, S’Mao pays homage to the Texas way, and Decker Barbecue serves colossal beef ribs on the weekends on top of their daily pork offering. Both Meatsmith and Meat N’ Chill apply international flavours to the traditional American barbecue, while Red Eye keeps it old school at Jalan Besar. Try St. Louis style ribs at Smokey’s, and Jerry’s BBQ & Grill offers the Memphis variety at Jalan Kayu.
(Hero and featured image credit: Jamie Smallwood/EyeEm/Getty Images)
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
The best restaurants in Singapore for American barbecue ribs:
Jump To / Table of Contents
Decker Barbecue plays ambassadors of Texan cuisine with a house rub and custom-built smoker from Dallas, which they use to smoke their meats for up to 16 hours. They offer a plate of four pork ribs with coleslaw and a side daily, or come on the weekends to tackle the hulking Dinosaur Beef Ribs.
Tuesdays to Thursdays, 5 to 10pm
Fridays to Sundays and public holidays, 12pm to 10pm
(Image credit: @deckerbarbecue)
Jerry’s is a Jalan Kayu institution that serves homely American cuisine. One speciality is their Memphis Style Hickory-Smoked Barbeque Pork Ribs, which are cooked for up to five hours to impart a complex, delectable flavour. It comes slathered with BBQ sauce, or request to have it on the side.
Daily, 12pm to 10pm
(Image credit: Jerry’s BBQ and Grill)
Meat N’ Chill’s signature pork ribs are prepared with a secret marinate then cooked until tender, succulent and incredibly meaty. They have a variety of seasonings, from a Guinness stout, Marmite, and molasses glazed version to one with spicy chilli crisp sauce. Their Spicy #YOLO Challenge, which involves eating ribs with an incredibly hot sauce, cement their claim of serving pork ribs that are “the meanest in town.”
Tuesdays to Sundays, 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5pm to 9pm
(Image credit: @meatnchill)
Meatsmith transports America’s traditional barbecue heartlands to Singapore through two large smokers flown in from the US. Their Spiced Pork Ribs is smoked for three hours over hickory wood until the meat falls off the bone, while the Beef Short Ribs is cooked for ten hours until moist and incredibly tender.
Daily, 11.30am to 11pm
(Image credit: @meatsmith.sg)
Red Eye Smokehouse’s USDA Beef Short Rib is marinated with their speciality rub and smoked for six hours until rich and buttery. Another speciality is their juicy USA St. Louis Pork Ribs, which are dry rubbed, cooked for up to four hours and finished with a tangy BBQ sauce.
Tuesdays to Sundays, 12pm to 3pm, 5pm t0 10.30pm
Sundays, 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 9.30pm
(Image credit: Red Eye Smokehouse)
S’Mao is chef Mao’s love song to Texas barbecue, which he picked up after stints in Austin and North Carolina. The ribs are lightly seasoned then smoked for up to 14 hours with a trifecta of oak, hickory and hardwood. The result is tender and juicy ribs with a rich, smoky depth.
Mondays, Wednesdays to Fridays, 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 9pm
Weekends and public holidays, 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 9pm
(Image credit: @smaobbq)
Smokey’s BBQ has five purpose built smokers imported from the US, their own proprietary dry rub and house-made BBQ sauce. They slow-roast baby back ribs and St. Louis spare ribs for up to 20 hours, churning out meat that falls off the bone with a rich, luscious flavour.
Weekdays, 3pm to 10.30pm
Weekends, 12pm to 10.30pm