It is the lesser cousin to the more popular har cheong gai, but just as noteworthy. Here are seven places in Singapore to score the best and the most delightfully smoky BBQ chicken wings.

The key to a good barbecue chicken wing starts from the marinate. Different food vendors have their own recipes, but essentials consist of aromatics, dark soy sauce, and oyster sauce. The wings are then skewered open and cooked over a charcoal grill.

In Singapore, some of the more popular hawker centres offering the dish include East Coast and Bedok 85. Tze char restaurant Chong Pang Huat Eating House has also made it their specialty. Read on for details on where to score these tasty snacks.

7 spots for the best BBQ chicken wings in Singapore