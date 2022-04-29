Here’s where to find the best biryani in Singapore

Beyond mounds of pillowy basmati rice and tender meats, the biryani is a dish that’s as rich in ethnographic history as it is in flavour. The Muslim-Indian delicacy sees many variations between Indian states and thousands more across South Asia.

The method of cooking largely remains the same: long-grain rice, tons of spices and meat are cooked in pressure cookers to retain as much flavour as possible. Small changes, such as when meat should be cooked together with rice or how it’s served, makes all the difference.

In Singapore, there are local takes of the dish such as nasi biryani which is served with curry. If you go exploring around, you might just find a taste of all these different styles — from traditional South Asian ones to modern creations. Here’s a head start to your biryani discovery.

The best biryani in Singapore, from traditional to modern creations

(Hero and featured image credit: Bismillah Biryani)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore