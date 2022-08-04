Heritage hawkers: Where to find the best Chinese rojak

Step aside, ambrosia. Chinese-style rojak is how we do fruit salad here, and these eight hawker stalls in Singapore offer prime examples.

Cobbled from the Bahasa word for ‘mixture,’ rojak is a tossed fruit and vegetable salad of Javanese origin. Here and Malaysia, however, a distinct style has emerged. Typically referred to as Chinese rojak, it consists of pineapple, turnip, beansprout, cucumber, youtiao, and taupok. It also has ginger flower, which gives the dish its signature aroma.

Some stalls choose to include things like cuttlefish and and century egg, while others use fruits such as guava and apple. All ingredients are then stirred in a bowl with prawn paste and tamarind sauce, and topped with crushed peanuts before serving.

In Singapore’s current dining landscape, the term rojak has been adopted to describe ginger flower-flavoured items like doughnuts and gin, but the dish still remains a staple at hawker centres around town. Here are where you can find some of them.

(Main image credit: @bellybruisely / Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

8 Singapore hawkers stalls for the best Chinese rojak