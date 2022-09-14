Laksa variations from Sarawak to Penang have well traced roots. It is less so with dry laksa in Singapore.

Dry laksa is an oddity. It is the only one that is a noodle dish rather than soup, but carries laksa’s hallmark flavours and toppings. It is also stir-fried instead of being simmered in a broth.

While the dish has been having a moment with local diners, its history is murky. In a research paper by Dr Jean Duruz, an Adjunct Senior Research Fellow at the University of South Australia, owner of the now-shuttered Rose Apple Deli, Linda Kan claimed to have invented this style. Dry laksa is also served at prominent Peranakan restaurants here including Violet Oon and Straits Chinese Nyonya Restaurant, which suggests its origins lie there.

Other places offering it in Singapore include Curry Times and Eurasian restaurant Quentin’s. Local microbrewery Sevendaze has it on their taproom menu, and home businesses Jelebu and Let’s Jiak have made it their speciality. Read on for more.

Where to find the best dry laksa in Singapore