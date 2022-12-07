Where to find the best murtabak in KL and PJ today

Roti prata (or roti canai) makes for the perfect snack, but when you want something heartier and more filling, murtabak is always the way to go. In Singapore, you’ll find countless good examples at your favourite prata shop, but if you’re on the hunt for the best murtabak to satisfy your breakfast, lunch, dinner or supper cravings when in KL or PJ, you’ve come to the right place.
Here’s where to find the best murtabak in the Malaysian cities when you cross the causeway next.
What is murtabak?
Popular in Southeast Asia and the Arabian Peninsula, the dish varies in terms of name and recipe. Depending on the location, the word ‘Mutabbaq’ means ‘folded’ in Arabic. In Malaysia, the mouth-watering meat foldovers is commonly found in Indian Muslim restaurants and street stalls.
Ideal for any time of the day, the classic Malaysian murtabak is a square roti that’s stuffed with minced meat, egg, garlic and onion. Crispy on the edges but hearty and wholesome in the middle, the murtabak is complemented with a serving of curry or pickled onions to balance out the flavours.
Feeling hungry? Bookmark this page for your next trip to Klang Valley’s Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya.
6 places for the best murtabak in KL and PJ:
Located in Bangsar and Damansara Damai, Mahbub is a must-visit for serving one of the best murtabak and roti selections in KL. Priced at RM10 (approx. S$3), you can choose between chicken, beef or sardine as your filling. Better yet, pick all three to decide which you like best. Other than murtabak, be sure to also try their signature Nasi Briyani Ayam Madu (or Honey Chicken Briyani), which has been its signature dish since 1974.
Operating hours: 7.30am – 11pm
It’s got the word Singapore in it, but Ampang’s Gee Murtabak Singapore is taking KL by storm with its signature dish – the murtabak. Priced between RM14.70 to RM29.40 (approx. S$4.50 to S$9), the menu boasts various savoury dishes that are worth your calories, but we especially recommend the murtabak ayam and murtabak daging. For cheese lovers, try their popular murtabak with cheese.
Operating hours: 3pm – 11pm
Located on Jalan Semarak, KL, Valentine Roti is the city’s best spot for roti dishes from roti canai to murtabak. It’s worth paying a visit, especially for their signature dishes like murtabak ayam and murtabak kambing. Drop by and savour their famous dishes for dinner or anyone craving supper.
Operating hours: 4pm – 12am
Famed for its murtabak, Murtabak Ana is where you need to be for its mouth-watering selections at an affordable price. You can find their stall near Chow Kit’s market. Returning customers can’t resist their murtabak selections, thanks to their consistent recipes and cooking. It’s definitely worth it.
Operating hours: 8am – 12pm
If you’re staying in Gombak, drop by Mat Murtabak for a delicious serving of murtabak. The price here ranges from RM20 to RM36 (approx. S$6 to S$11), depending on the type of meat filling you choose. Can’t decide? The best options at this KL point are the murtabak ayam and murtabak daging, but opt for the cheese version to elevate your murtabak experience. You won’t regret it.
Operating hours: 11am – 10pm
There’s a reason why there’s always a queue here. Known for its meaty, generously-sized murtabak, which ranges in price from RM3.50 to RM12 (approx. S$1 to S$3.70), the affordable street food here is packed with meat, onions, egg, and cheese, before being pan-fried to perfection for a crispy finish.
Operating hours: 1 – 9pm Monday to Thursday and Saturday; 1am – 9pm Friday; closed on Sunday
