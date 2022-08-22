Where to find the crispiest roast pork belly in Singapore

Crispy, fatty, and meaty: Cantonese-style roast pork belly can do no wrong. These eight places in Singapore serve some of the country’s best examples.

Also known as siew yoke (Cantonese) or sio bak (Hokkien), roast pork belly originated from the southern Chinese province of Guangzhou and has since spread all over the world. It is typically marinated with five spice powder and salt, the skin prickled to encourage blistering, and roasted either in a charcoal or gas oven.

In Singapore, roast pork belly is usually available from barbecued meat stalls that also offer char siu or roast duck, or wanton noodle hawkers. See below on where to get some of Singapore’s top versions.

(Hero and featured image credits: @joelllyee / Instagram)

Where to find the best roast pork belly in Singapore