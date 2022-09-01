When my editor asked me to write a story about where to get Teochew mooncakes in Singapore, I was flummoxed.

“Round, elaborately decorated, already covered in two articles,” I thought. “Why do we need another?”

But I have been ignorantly eating them all along. Pre-covid, a trip to Taipei usually ends with my father and I ducking in and out of airport souvenir stores to devour free samples of their flaky yam pastry, a descendant of Teochew mooncakes.

What we think of as mooncakes in Singapore is of the Cantonese variety. For the Teochew kind, the crust takes the form of a crispy, multi-layered dough, and the filling is the same yam paste found in orh nee.

In Singapore, most places that sell Teochew mooncakes still offer them in their classic guise with a choice of salted egg yolk, but more modern bakeries have begun to experiment with flavours from molten custard to Earl Grey. Check them out below.

Where to get the best Teochew mooncakes in Singapore