7 spots the best tutu kueh and putu piring in Singapore

PSA: Tutu kueh and putu piring aren’t the same thing.

While both the steamed rice flour cakes look similar, tutu kueh (sometimes referred to as kueh tutu) is usually more compact in terms of its shape and traditionally stuffed with peanut or shredded coconut filling. The addictive putu piring, on the other hand, is filled only with gula melaka and served with grated coconut and slivers of pandan leaf on the side, creating an ultra-aromatic snack or dessert.

While these are heritage hawker snacks, they aren’t exactly easy to find – the good ones, at least. While seemingly simple, the best putu piring and kueh tutus stand out for their use of quality ingredients. This often includes sourcing for the best gula Melaka, the freshest coconut, and the most aromatic pandan leaves.

To make your hunt for the best in Singapore easier, we’ve compiled a list of our favourite vendors serving tutu kueh and putu piring around the island, so you know exactly where to go to satisfy your craving. In no particular order at all, read on for our list of best ones in town.

Where to find the best tutu kueh and putu piring in Singapore:

