7 spots the best tutu kueh and putu piring in Singapore

PSA: Tutu kueh and putu piring aren’t the same thing.
While both the steamed rice flour cakes look similar, tutu kueh (sometimes referred to as kueh tutu) is usually more compact in terms of its shape and traditionally stuffed with peanut or shredded coconut filling. The addictive putu piring, on the other hand, is filled only with gula melaka and served with grated coconut and slivers of pandan leaf on the side, creating an ultra-aromatic snack or dessert.
While these are heritage hawker snacks, they aren’t exactly easy to find – the good ones, at least. While seemingly simple, the best putu piring and kueh tutus stand out for their use of quality ingredients. This often includes sourcing for the best gula Melaka, the freshest coconut, and the most aromatic pandan leaves.
To make your hunt for the best in Singapore easier, we’ve compiled a list of our favourite vendors serving tutu kueh and putu piring around the island, so you know exactly where to go to satisfy your craving. In no particular order at all, read on for our list of best ones in town.
Where to find the best tutu kueh and putu piring in Singapore:
Besides local fans, you’ll find many international diners yearning for a taste of Haig Road Putu Piring – it has, after all, been featured on Netflix’s Street Food Asia. These freshly made steamed cakes are incredibly addictive, with a soft shell that breaks apart easily to reveal a palm sugar filling that melts like caramel if you enjoy it warm. Spoon each piece with a generous serving of grated coconut and you’ve got yourself an irresistible snack for tea. You can find Haig Road Putu Piring at locations in Ang Mo Kio, Changi Jewel, Yishun and more.
Mr Ho has been serving each of these gorgeous pieces of tutu kueh to diners for over 50 years, and is now based in an inconspicuous stall in Bendemeer. The rice flour shells are a little more firm than what you’ll be used to, but it gives a nice bite to the snack that complements the fillings within.
We love how clean and fluffy the rice flour cakes at Tan’s Tu Tu Coconut Cake are. That, and the liberal serving of filling, come together to create the perfect combination for us. The peanut version is one we crave for a nostalgic blast to the past, but we recommend giving all the flavours a go – yes including the chocolate sauce one.
Aftertaste Traditional Tutu Cake makes these chewy bites to order, and we enjoy having the coconut version as they aren’t overly sweet. While you can bring them home to savour slowly, it’s best to dig in as soon as you have them in your hands as they end up a little dry if you leave them out for too long. The stall also sells other traditional snacks like muah chee, corn cup and tapioca cake. For more eats at Maxwell Food Centre, check out recommendations here.
Kia Xiang Du Du Nyonya Kueh is an iconic locale for tutu kueh. It has been in operation for over 40 years at Beo Crescent Market, and the hawker stall is currently being helmed by second-generation owners. While they do sell a whole bunch of other old-school kueh and snacks, the tutu kueh is one that many come here for. The freshly made pieces are available in two sizes, either filled with a chunky peanut paste or the iconic neon-orange coconut shreds. While you’re here, be sure to grab these other dishes at Beo Crescent Market.
Tutu kueh the size of our palm? Count us in. Du Du Cooked Food is run by 75-year-old Uncle Tan, who has been serving these delicious steamed rice cakes for more than 50 years. The giant-sized tutu kueh moulds were created by Uncle Tan himself, and that’s the size we usually go for (you can grab the regular-sized ones too, we’re just greedy). Here, you can go for the traditional coconut filling or opt for a ground peanut and brown sugar mix.
Many head to Queensway for their sporting goods and a good bowl of laksa, but if you’re hankering after dessert, Queensway Lau Tan Tutu Kueh is where you’d want to be. Apart from coconut and peanut, the firm steamed rice cakes also come in interesting flavours like red bean and chocolate.
