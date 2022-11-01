7 places for the best fish head curry in Singapore

Seafood connoisseurs will know that the best part of the fish is its head. One of the best ways of savouring it is via a steaming claypot of fish head curry in Singapore.

We’re not talking about those skinny, small catches with nothing to it — we’re giving special mention to bigger fishes like red snapper, especially when they’re cooked in a claypot of curry and a mix of vegetables like eggplant and okra (aka lady’s fingers). Serve it with a bowl of steaming rice and you have a winning combination for a rainy day.

The cheeks, the most popular section, is always packed with silky smooth meat, and we even know some who fight over the eyes. For us, our favourite bit is securing the pieces of collagen between the pieces of meat — what can we say, we’ll do anything to keep our skin bouncy as we age.

From sour variations like assam curry fish head to spicy ones like the South Indian style of fish head curry, read on for all our favourites around the island.

Here’s where to find the best fish head curry in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: @ryo_taka_sg)



This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore