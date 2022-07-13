Bottoms up: 10 drink events in July 2022 from wine tastings to cocktail masterclasses

Thirsty this month? These ten drink events in July 2022 will meet and exceed your boozy needs.
For cocktails, Aperol is organising bar crawls and guided tours across four hip neighbourhoods in Singapore, and Hendrick’s is serving refreshers at Sunset Cinema in Sentosa. Savour drinks with a global outlook at Club 5, and cocktails with nature in mind at Smoke & Mirrors. Then try your hand at mixing during a cocktail masterclass by Sui Gin.
For vinophiles, Krug is teaming up with three top restaurants here to showcase a single ingredient paired with their latest champagne, and Tapas,24 is hosting a tasting of wines from around Spain. On Friday and Saturday evenings, Tiong Bahru Bakery Foothills transforms into The Drunken Baker, serving sourdough pizzas and natural wines.
Free-flow drinks are never a bad idea (until you’re face-down in the toilet), and Indigo Hotel is throwing a bottomless Sunday brunch at its garden. For a classy way to cap off Sundays, head to Astor Bar for oysters and nonstop champagne.
10 drink events this July 2022
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
Jump To / Table of Contents
- 8-10 July: Hendrick's Sunset Cinema @ Tanjong Beach
- 8-30 July: Drunken Baker @ Tiong Bahru Bakery Foothills
- 9 July: Suntory Sui Gin cocktail workshop @ Gud Sht
- 9-10 July: Aperol bar crawl
- 11 July-10 August: Krug x Single Ingredient dinners @ Jaan, Hashida, and Zén
- 13 July: Spanish wine tasting @ Tapas,24
- 15 July - October 2023: MHD's liquid menu @ Club 5
- Now till 31 July: Herbaceous & honey cocktails @ Smoke & Mirrors
- Every 2nd & 4th Sundays of the month: Free-flow brunch @ Hotel Indigo
- Every last Sunday of the month: oysters & free-flow champagne @ Astor Bar
Hendrick’s Sunset Cinema wraps up this weekend, but there are tickets still available for the films “A Quiet Place II” and “Marry Me,” an unlikely romance between a musical superstar and a math teacher starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. All tickets include entry to the event, a Hendrick’s Gin & Tonic or Hendrick’s Cucumber Lemonade, deck chair seating for the film, use of wireless headphones, and shuttle buses from the event to Harbourfront MRT.
S$44.80++
8-10 July 2022, starting at 7:45pm
Tiong Bahru Bakery continues their 10th anniversary celebration with a sundown takeover at the Foothills outlet. Every Fridays and Saturdays throughout July, the location becomes the TBB Drunken Baker, which serves sourdough pizzas, hotdogs, and waffles alongside natural wines.
For pies, there’s the tomato-based Rosso with locally-sourced goat cheese and arugula pesto, and the Bianca with ricotta and blue cheese. The Hot Dog dressed up the classic roll with tangy yoghurt sauce and tahini mustard in a flaky croissant shell, while the Prawn Roll turns to laksa paste between buttery sourdough brioche. Finish off with Wild Waffle, which is made using TBB’s signature croissant dough, gula Melaka, caramel, and vanilla Chantilly cream.
To drink, there is a selection of European natural wines that run the gamut from sparkling to orange, as well as the Beerguette, a refreshing beer repurposed from baguettes.
Pizzas: S$18-19.50++ each
Rolls: S$16.50-18.50++ each
Waffle: S$10++
Wines by the glass: S$17-20++ each
Wines by the bottle: S$80-95++ each
8-30 July 2022, 6pm to 11pm Fridays and Saturdays only
Walk-ins only
To celebrate the launch of their new Sui Gin, Suntory, is hosting a two-hour cocktail making workshop led by their brand ambassador, Andrew Pang. The veteran bartender will teach you the proper handling of the key bar tools needed to build, shake, and stir four drinks, which include three recommended Sui serves and a DIY cocktail using any or all of the core Sui gin garnishes.
S$79
9 July 2022, 4-6pm
Aperol is spreading Italian aperitivo culture in Singapore through bar crawls and tours of four popular districts. Happening either in Bayfront, Chinatown, East Coast, and Riverwalk, drinkers can opt for the self-guided bar crawl, which includes five Aperol Spritzes across five venues. Alternatively, the Guided Aperitivo Experience offers spritzes and snacks from various bars in a neighbourhood. Find out more here.
Self-guided Bar Crawl
9-10 July 2022
S$72.50 each, and includes five Aperol Spritz and gift bag
The Guided Aperitivo Experience
Chinatown or East Coast, Saturday 9 July, 3pm – 6.30pm
S$132 for 2 pax
Krug marks the seventh anniversary of its Krug x Single Ingredient experience with dinners at three top Singapore restaurants. The yearly event pays tribute to a sole produce, and this time, it’s rice.
As a homage to the grain, the champagne house is collaborating with Japanese restaurant Hashida, the two-star Jaan, and the three-star Zén to create an exclusive rice dish, which diners can pair with a glass of the newly released Krug Grande Cuvée 170ème Édition at Jaan and Hashida, or Krug Rosé 25ème Édition at Zén.
Dishes include chef Kenjiro Hashida’s Kinmedai Kiritanpo Soup, which see scorched rice contrasted against sweet leeks in a chicken broth, topped with aged sea urchin. At Jaan, Chef Kirk Westaway’s umami Roasted Langoustine & Truffle Rice complements the complex and biscuity brioche notes of the Krug Grande Cuvée 170ème Édition.
Diners can switch the rice dish on the existing menu to the Kinmedai Kiritanpo Soup or the Roasted Langoustine & Truffle Rice dish at Hashida and Jaan respectively when they order a glass of Krug Grande Cuvée 170ème Édition (S$72).
11 July-10 August 2022
Tapas,24 is hosting a wine tasting that showcases various styles from Spain. Led by Group Sommelier Guillaume Pace, it comprises of eight wines from distributor Magnus Opus’s portfolio including txakolina, a dry white blend from Pays Basque with notes of citrus and intense minerality, as well as an organic garnacha with a powerful nose of violets and ripe cherries, plus fine, chalky tannin on the palate. Attendees can take home bottles at special prices, or see how they pair with the Spanish restaurant’s food with bottles starting at S$50++ for dine-in.
Tasting portions (75ml): S$6 per glass
13 July 2022, 6pm
Moët Hennessy Diageo Singapore has teamed up with Club 5 to launch a travel-themed cocktail menu with flavours from the globe. Available either as five courses or á la carte, the Around the World with Club 5 and MHD Spirits menu offers drinks like the Japan-inspired Glitters of Kyoho, which highlights Belvedere vodka alongside premium Japanese grapes and lavender. Stop by Spain with Ensalada de Frutas, which builds on Volcan Blanco tequila with passionfruit, blackcurrant foam, and black pepper.
The tour culminates in Turkey with Nutella Baklava. Made with Hennessy VSOP, its dry, woody, and bitter notes play nice with the addition of Chinotto Nero, Nutella, mint, and pistachios.
Five courses: S$88++
Á la carte cocktails: S$20-S$25++
15 July 2022 to October 2023
Tuesdays to Saturdays, 5pm to midnight
Smoke & Mirrors has partnered with Bombay Sapphire gin and Aberfeldy whisky to offer drinks with an eye on sustainable agriculture and biodiversity. The Art of Botanicals experience includes a Garnish Garden at the bar where guests can pick locally grown greens to elevate Bombay Sapphire cocktails like Rosemary Gimlet, G & Pea, and Gin Basil Smash.
With Aberfeldy, the rooftop venue incorporated locally sourced unifloral honey that complements whiskies in a flight called Barrels & Bees. It includes a 12-Years Single Malt paired with Cliff Honey, and two cocktails: the Old Fashioned with durian honey and Angostura bitters, and the Honey Highball with tea tree honey. Guests can also sample taste a dram of the rare 21-Year-Old Single Malt.
Art of Botanicals cocktails: S$25++ each
Barrels & Bees flight: S$68++ per person
Now till 31 July 2022
Hotel Indigo throws a party in their garden with free-flow food, cocktails, and wines. The pet-friendly venue puts on their Sunday brunch every second and fourth Sundays of the month involving mod-Asian dishes like Angus Cubes with Kompot black pepper and garlic chips, and serves drinks such as Aperol Spritz and house wines. Packages are available for food or drink only.
2-hour free flow food: S$44++ per person
2-hour free flow cocktails and house wines: S$44++ per person
2-hour free flow food, cocktails, and house wines: S$88++ per person
Every 2nd and 4th Sundays of the month, 11.30am to 2.30pm
Call or email to book
Astor Bar, The St. Regis’s storied drinking den, celebrates the last Sunday of each month with oysters and free-flow champagne. Dubbed Astor Night, the evening involves a dozen Normandy oysters paired with bottomless Barons de Rothschild Brut NV. It goes between 6 to 8pm, but come earlier – and stay on – to enjoy Astor Hour (3-9pm every Sunday), which serves a selection of signature and classic cocktails for S$15 nett.
Astor Night: S$98.00++ per person
Every last Sunday of the month, 6-8pm