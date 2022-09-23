The best new bars in KL to visi

Down for a cocktail or two? This past year has witnessed tremendous growth within the Malaysian bar scene — with the debuts of various quality-driven openings. Cocktail aficionados and wine enthusiasts have many fresh options to visit whether it’s for a drink after a long day at work or for celebrations with loved ones.
These bars offer the best vibes you need to catch up with your friends or relax after a long week as you sip on carefully curated cocktails and drinks, along with creative bar menus to munch on as you enjoy your drinks.
From establishments by seasoned artisans such as Shawn Chong and Shirmy Chan to creative and exciting spots like Penrose and Panggung, there are just so many new bars to visit. Now, let’s take a look at some of the latest bars you need to check out before 2022 ends.
PS: Remember to drink responsibly and avoid driving when you drink.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL
Here are the best new bars to check out in KL before 2022 is over:
Headed by popular mixologist Jon Lee, Penrose has quickly garnered a must-visit stamp of approval from visitors. Penrose, in Chinatown, might be small size-wise (it has a 25-pax capacity) but the cocktails here make you feel larger than life. Refined and creative, the concoctions here are beautifully designed — taking inspiration from the five-fold symmetry (which the team then turns into five-compound liquid structure). They include Alcohol, Dilution, Body, Flavour, and Taste. Visit for highballs, sours, spirit-forward drinks, classics, and more.
The ever-so-favoured Taman Paramount finally has a new bar — and one that award-winning bartender Shirmy Chan thrives in. It’s Shirmy’s own little sanctuary, after all. The cocktail menu here features an amalgamation of Malaysian flavours and Japanese sensibilities. So, expect to be taken on a journey at Bar Terumi; all while you unwind and revel in its comforting space.
Panggung isn’t one to be easily overlooked. Set up like an old school theatre, it’s bright and flashy aesthetics are instantly recognisable whenever you’re in the Chinatown area. Step into Panggung and you’ll quickly notice that the interiors are as eccentric as the outside; taking anyone who dares enter on a journey through time. Theatrics play a massive role here, and that translates to the drinks as well. Think Duck Prosciutto fat washed Stolichnaya Vodka with Brie Cheese on Toast or even Bacardi Rum with a Helium Berry Vapour Balloon.
Established wizard Shawn Chong has sure been busy throughout the years. As part of Mizukami Collective, Shawn has collaborated with both The Chow Kit and OneSixFive (InterContinental Hotel KL) on specially-curated cocktail menus. The mixologist is now adding to his impressive list of achievements with Bar Mizukami at Ming Annexe. Some might notice that it’s where Omakase + Appreciate (also by Shawn himself) used to be. The minimalist bar only sits a maximum of 10 and the menu here is magically packed with Shawn’s finesse.
What begins as a grocery shopping excursion inn Mont Kiara could turn into a fun session at AlcoHall. Situated inside Qra in Arcoris, here’s where you’ll find a myriad of cool options on the menu — from classic cocktails to wine by the glass and craft beers on tap. Looking for ket0-friendly options? AlcoHall has that sorted in the form of creations such as Kukri and Reverse Star Fruit Daiquiri. Patrons are welcomed to enjoy their drinks either at the bar or at the al-fresco dining area.
The Changkat area of town is once again brimming with action (and an always enthusiastic crowd). However, if you’re looking for an escape from the busy streets, look for Hybrid. Founded by Mish Mash’s Ben Ng, Hybrid in Bukit Bintang is a quiet lounge for those who prefer a more serene environment. The bar is made up of three different sections, including The Living Room and The Hemingway (cigar room). There’s also The Speyside for a private soundproofed experience. Gin & Tonic at Hybrid benefits from self-made tonic water sans quinine and the extensive whisky selection here is sure to satisfy anyone who visits.
Rust, aptly named after the rustic house it took over in Chinatown, is part cafe and part bar. Founded by bartender extraordinaire Haniff Yon, Rust is a beauty inside and out. Come here to have a good time over creative cocktails as you groove to the music. Whether it’s classics you’re craving or something unique, Rust is the place to be.
Located right above Flaon in Chinatown, Coupe De Vin is the ideal place to visit for interesting boutique wines. Along with an Instagrammable and well-curated interior, the wine bar offers a wide variety of options from various regions.
Described as a cocktail bar with a Japanese touch, Haba in Bangsar is helmed by the team behind Locker & Loft. Unique cocktail creations at Haba range from Negrotu (a twist on the classic Negroni) to Rumput Lemon. Note that Haba is also a restaurant and serves an extensive list of decadent dishes to pair with your drinks.
Head over to the popular Jalan Sultan and you’ll spot Crane easily — located in the three-storey Selangor Grocer’s Guild. The hidden bar upstairs, inspired by the opulent ’20s, offers a selection of carefully-crafted cocktails.
Situated in the ever-so-busy APW, Unwined is one of the coolest new wine bars to open in town. Founded by Hsiao Tung Wei, it’s all about natural wines and good vibes here at Unwined. To pair with your decadent drink, be it red, orange, or white, you can also order dishes from Olivia’s just next door.
Not only is this bar in Bukit Damansara beautifully designed, its cocktail menu here is also a work of art. Helmed by a boundary-pushing team with diverse global backgrounds, Reka:Bar is described as a post modern flavour lab. The food options here are as intriguing; designed to be ideal pairing dishes with your concoctions.
Looking for a spot that focuses on highballs in KL? BAC’s the bar for you. Whether it’s the Americano (a twist on Boulevardier) or Green Glutton, expect a refreshing experience. Creativity runs the place here and you’ll see (plus taste) that in the cocktails.
Go one floor above Da Bao in Chinatown and you will find Kapitan Haus — one of the newest bars to grace the area. The name of the cosy bar is a tribute to Kapitan (or founder of Kuala Lumpur back in the 1800s). The menu here takes you on an immersive journey through the history of the rejuvenated Petaling Street vicinity with unique creations such as Kopi Kaw, Tong Sui, and Bubur Cha Cha.
