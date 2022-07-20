The 10 best craft beer bars in Singapore

Singapore’s thriving craft beer scene isn’t news to anyone who has walked into a local bar or visited Beerfest Asia at least once.

We have a longstanding legacy of homegrown breweries and cool taprooms where beer lovers can geek out on limited batches of pale ales and triple-strength IPAs. Ahead, we round up notable watering holes and underrated breweries that you should check out on your next beer crawl.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

The best craft beers in Singapore: