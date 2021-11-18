Bar review: Chuan by Nutmeg pairs tea-infused cocktails with traditional Chinese plates

Located high atop the city on the 60th floor of UOB Plaza, Chuan by Nutmeg allows you to feel ensconced from reality.

The bar boasts winning views of the CBD and Marina Bay district, assuring you of a good time no matter the current and changing restrictions.

Small and intimate, the 30-seat bar is a new concept by Nutmeg and Clove and is the partner of Si Chuan Dou Hua, the adjoining fine dining Chinese restaurant. Its helmed by Head Bartender Joshua Pang, who attends to every guest with warmth and hospitality that we’ve missed from the now-quiet bar scene.

Chuan’s cocktail menu reflect its partnership as the tipples spotlight the restaurant’s fine teas. While it is not a novel concept, it sticks to its guns well with a menu that delivers on all counts.

The Goddess Highball crowns Tie Guan Yin in a tall tipple concocted with Haku vodka. The tea is first carefully extracted over high heat, before it’s made into a cordial, combined with soda water and grapefruit bitters. Refreshing and fizzy, this is a crowd pleaser.

Our pick is the Chrissy Blanc. The bar’s take on the white Negroni incorporates Chrysanthemum vermouth, where the flowers are gently soaked in water before its steeped in the spirit, and fused with Monkey 47 dry gin. The result is a crisp, slow burner with notes of the earth; the floral aromas and gentian liqueur softly mingle and end with a subtle bittersweet finish. It goes down easy, and is a perfect pairing with the heat from the Mala Chong Qing Chicken.

We also have the My Pu’er Lady, a creamy, earthy fusion of the tea, Roku gin, yuzu, lemon and egg white and Rose Bubbles, which is a delicate marriage of the flower cordial lemongrass, pink grapefruit, gin and soda water.

Both have a citrus forwardness that cuts through the creamy wasabi sauce served with the golden mushrooms and the fat of the oyster egg with XO sauce.

All plates are served straight from the Si Chuan Dou Hua kitchen. Order the stir-fried diced beef with garlic and thank us later.

All images are courtesy of Chuan by Nutmeg

Chuan by Nutmeg, #60-01, 1 UOB Plaza, 80 Raffles Place, Singapore 048624