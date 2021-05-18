Bar review: Spectacular sunsets and date night vibes at ION’s Atico Lounge

Writing about Atico Lounge — which opened last month — feels like screaming into a void.

Group sizes are now down to two and dine-ins have been suspended. Until June 15 (or further notice), there’s no hitting the restaurants and bars. This is yet another blow to the local F&B industry, but we can help by keeping the deliveries going and making a point to visit when the dust settles.

Atico Lounge makes a good case for a date night once it’s safe to be out. Sitting at the top of ION Orchard with 360-degree panoramic view of Singapore, it shares the same space with newish Argentinian restaurant Fire and Japanese-Peruvian sumiyaki bar and grill FLNT, but is removed from the buzz of its sister establishments thanks to the fluid, well-segmented layout. Ticking all the boxes of a luxe lounge space, the seats are plush, tables are low and slick, lighting is soft, and the service is discreet. The couches and armchairs are generously spaced — great for social distancing and whispering sweet nothings — with some lined around the parameters of the area, so you can gaze pensively at the city’s skyline through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

As a rooftop bar, it’s fitting that the cocktails are inspired by travel and destinations we can now only dream of going. Each month, the drinks menu highlights five city-themed, classic concoctions, starting with Japan in April and Paris in May. If all goes well and dining-in resumes mid-June, you’ll find two local aperitivos from the city of Brescia in Lombardy such as the Pirlo (Campari, housemade soda and Sauvignon Blanc) and Spritz do Fiore (elderflower syrup, housemade soda and Prosecco). Come July, the United Kingdom takes the spotlight with the Bramble, created in 1980s London with dry gin, blackberries and lemon, and the bluish-purple-hued Aviation.

The menu is straightforward and covers everything — bubbles, spirits, wines, you name it — if you’d rather focus on your company than fussing over what you ordered, you’re in good hands. Nibbles are also pretty substantial, like beef and paprika empanadas, Japanese snow crab croquettes and the signature 1-Atico “bagel” burgers with a choice of Argentinian beef, chicken karaage and smoked salmon for those with post-dinner munchies.

Atico Lounge, Level 56 ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801, +65 6970 2039