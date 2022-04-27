Bottoms up: 9 bars for the best boozy punch bowls or sharing cocktails

A basin full of booze. A ladle for your drinks. A big group of tipsy revellers. The punch bowl is a symbol of a rowdy evening, and these nine bars in Singapore serve some of the country’s best examples.

The large-format cocktail has some history. It was originally an ancient Indian drink with five ingredients – spirit, spices, fruit juices, sweetener and water – that was brought back to England during colonial days. There, it was served out of ornately decorated metal or glass bowls before spreading to the rest of the world.

Today, bars in Singapore have updated the recipe with better alcohol, a wealth of flavours and plenty of bubbles. Some have stuck to the traditional serving vessel, while others present them in a flamingo. See below for more.

(Hero and featured images: Jigger & Pony).

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Bars in Singapore for the best boozy punch bowls