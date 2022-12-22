8 best bars in Johor Bahru to visit after surviving the causeway jam

It’s no secret that Johor Bahru (a.k.a JB) is the destination for Singaporeans looking to schlep out of the country without committing to a long drive or flight. But it’s no longer just a convenient spot for the weekend out-of-towners here; it’s fast becoming a destination in itself. With hip cafes and boutiques mushrooming along Jalan Dhoby and attractions like Legoland Malaysia, the city is seeing more traffic than ever before. If you survived the massive causeway jam and need a drink, here are the best bars in JB to stop by for a stiff drink or two.

Like other capital cities including Georgetown and Ipoh, JB is quickly taking on the cocktail bar scene, producing some of the best mixologists the country has to offer.

As always, there are your usual two: hidden bars and Chinese-themed bars. But before all these creative cocktail bars, the older beer pubs reigned supreme. We’ve included in an iconic one that most JB residents will recognise, especially since its bright blue exterior is extremely eye-catching. You’ll want to head there if you’re craving good pub style food to have with your lager. The list also includes a a rooftop one for great views of Johor Bahru and beyond. There is, after all, nothing quite like enjoying a drink from high up whilst looking out to a sea of lights and the wind in your hair.

(Hero and featured image credit: Gin Bar by JWC)

8 best bars in JB that promise a good time: