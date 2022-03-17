Our favourite boozy brunches in Singapore that include champagne, sake flights, cocktails and big flavours

Fancy eggs, bottomless drinks and a day of no plans but indulgence: if this is your idea of a great weekend, at least do it right at these restaurants and bars in Singapore offering boozy brunches.

Amò and Bar Milano offer brunch with a distinctly Italian flavour with pizzas, pastas, prosecco and spritzes, while 5 On 25 and Madame Fan pairs classed up dim sum dishes with champagne.

For contemporary Japanese cuisine, head to Akira Back for their sushi rolls, Suntory cocktails and sake flight. It’s all about sturgeon’s roe at the aptly named Caviar, which is offering a luxurious brunch menu and discounted bubbly, as Veuve Clicquot teams up with Siri House for an afternoon at their lush outdoor terrace.

Three adults-only brunches promise a decadent atmosphere and precisely made cocktails: Atlas, if you want meat and cheese platters with artisanal G&Ts, Manhattan for New Orleans fare and table-side cocktail service, and Republic Bar for punch and local-fusion courses. See below for more.

Best boozy brunches to indulge in this weekend in Singapore: