Our favourite boozy brunches in Singapore that include champagne, sake flights, cocktails and big flavours

Fancy eggs, bottomless drinks and a day of no plans but indulgence: if this is your idea of a great weekend, at least do it right at these restaurants and bars in Singapore offering boozy brunches.
Amò and Bar Milano offer brunch with a distinctly Italian flavour with pizzas, pastas, prosecco and spritzes, while 5 On 25 and Madame Fan pairs classed up dim sum dishes with champagne.
For contemporary Japanese cuisine, head to Akira Back for their sushi rolls, Suntory cocktails and sake flight. It’s all about sturgeon’s roe at the aptly named Caviar, which is offering a luxurious brunch menu and discounted bubbly, as Veuve Clicquot teams up with Siri House for an afternoon at their lush outdoor terrace.
Three adults-only brunches promise a decadent atmosphere and precisely made cocktails: Atlas, if you want meat and cheese platters with artisanal G&Ts, Manhattan for New Orleans fare and table-side cocktail service, and Republic Bar for punch and local-fusion courses. See below for more.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.
(Main and featured image: Republic Bar Singapore)
Best boozy brunches to indulge in this weekend in Singapore:
In keeping with its 1960s Singapore concept, Republic has introduced a Sunday punch brunch experience featuring three distinct punch bowls created in collaboration with David Wondrich, renowned bartender, author and drinks historian. Punch, the centrepiece of opulent house parties in the ’80s, is a by-product of the East Indian spice trade. To replace beer that spoiled on their long voyage to Asia, British sailors of the East India Company used native ingredients such as arrack, lime juice, palm sugar and spices to make what is the first mixed spirits drink. Here at Republic, signature punches are served as much as you please with a three-course brunch including appetisers, a main course and dessert. Choose from starters such as the British prawn cocktail with brandy-prawn dressing; or foie gras terrine with port wine gelée and brioche; mains like the braised beef short rib with potato mousseline; or Hainanese Kurobuta pork chop; and finish with a mini warm chocolate pistachio tart with vanilla ice cream, or the raspberry yoghurt ball. Other cocktail options guests can enjoy include the Timeless Beauty, English Milk Punch, Ruby Bellini and Irish Coffee. – Crystal Lee
Sundays, 12pm to 3pm
S$168++ per person
Cantonese restaurant 5 On 25 at Andaz Singapore launches its inaugural Weekend Dim Sum Club on 19 March 2022. Their à la carte menu offers over 25 varieties of Cantonese delights, including Head Chinese Chef Lim Hong Lih’s signature Deep-Fried Duck Roll, Scallop Siew Mai with Fish Roe, Honey Barbecue Pork Puff Pastry, Fried Rice with Wagyu Beef and Truffle Sauce, and Boston lobster in Braised Ee-fu Noodles with Prawns in Lobster Sauce.
An additional S$78 gets you free flow Delamotte champagne, beers as well as low- and non-alcoholic organic sparkling teas.
Weekends, 12pm to 2.30pm
Akira Back combines modern Japanese dishes with Korean accents, and their Sunday Flowing Brunch is an ideal way to sample their food. Tuck into their Tuna Pizza with umami aioli and truffle oil, Soul Mate (sweet prawn, uni and tosa jelly) and sushi rolls like Tajima striploin with shrimp tempura and kimchi peach emulsion. Savour it together with a sake flight or bottomless Suntory cocktails.
Sundays, 12pm to 2.30pm
S$88++ per person
Additional $48++ per person for the sake flight
Additional S$58++ per person for Suntory cocktails
Slip into an Italian frame of mind at Amò’s Spritziamò Boozy Brunch, a four-course menu with free flow spritz, wine and beer (from S$254.23 for 2 pax). You share starters, pizzas, pastas and sides like Burrata with Datterini Tomato, Fettuccine with Beef Shank and Smoked Cheese Mash with truffle, while mains – either Slow Cooked Angus Short Rib or Chilean Sea bass – are served individually. It’s back to sharing with desserts like Amò Tiramisu and Ricotta Castagnole with Moscato Sabayon.
Every second and fourth weekend of the month, 12pm to 2.30pm
The food at Atlas’s Sunday brunch is more for nibbling – think platters of European cheeses, cold cuts, pickles and nuts, and sourdough bread, but you’re really here to partake in their signature cocktails. A selection are available during brunch, as are champagnes and a G&T Suite where you get to design your own Gin and Tonic.
Reservations required, adults only
13 March, 10 April and 22 May (2.5hr free flow)
1pm, 1.30pm, 3pm, 3.30pm, 5pm & 5.30pm
With cocktails, S$158++ per person
With Telmont Réserve Brut NV Champagne, S$198++ per person
Bar Milano’s weekend brunch is an à la carte affair covering Crab and Saffron Scrambled Eggs and Breakfast Pizza Fritta with Parma ham, buffalo mozzarella and crispy fried egg. For drinks, they offer three-hour Bottomless Mimosas for S$45, Bottomless Prosecco for S$55, and Bottomless House White/Red wines S$55.
Weekends, 11am to 6pm
Sturgeon’s roe takes centre stage at this seven-course Sunday brunch (S$198++ per person) at Caviar. It opens with snacks of Salsify Bergamot Chorizo and Kombu Tart with Uni Custard, followed by eggs Benedict with shaved foie gras, and fermented almond milk pasta topped with Polanco Siberian Reserve caviar. The main is Sunday Roast Beef with gravy and Yorkshire pudding, followed by olive oil ice cream with strawberry compote, and petit fours.
Champagnes start from S$98++ per bottle, and they offer 20 percent off all other champagnes and wines.
All day on Sundays
Begin your weekend shenanigans at Madame Fan, which is doling out unlimited servings of over 40 types of dim sum and classic Cantonese dishes. To drink, they have five signature cocktails on offer, as well as champagnes, beers and wines, all free-flow.
Weekends and public holidays, 11am to 1pm / 1.30pm to 3.30pm
S$88++ per person
Additional S$58++ per person for free-flow cocktails and wines
Additional S$68++ per person for free-flow champagne, cocktails and wines
Manhattan adults-only New Orleans Sunday Cocktail Brunch takes diners on a gastronomical trip to the Big Easy through dishes like Crispy Devilled Eggs Muffuletta, Creole Seafood Gumbo, Cajun Roasted Lamb Racks and Pulled Pork Po Boy. A roving drink trolley lets you experience their cocktails table-side.
Sundays, 12pm to 3pm
S$188++ per person with free flow cocktails or S$228++ with free flow Champagne
Siri House teams up with champagne house Veuve Clicquot for a brunch at the restaurant’s lush outdoor space. The feast spans 13 brunch plates to share, including Lobster Scrambled Eggs, Mozzarella Stuffed Octopus, Chorizo Arancini and Grilled Beef Ribeye. There’s also a platter of bread and pastries to nibble on, and a selection of macarons and ice cream to finish.
Weekends, 11.30am to 1.30pm
S$70++ per person with a minimum of 5 pax to book