Bottoms up: New bars that opened in Singapore in June 2022

TLDR? The Rum-focused Sugarhall returns with laidback interiors and atmosphere, California Republic offers punchy zero-proof drinks and The House Bar spotlights premium Japanese whisky.
This story first appeared in the June 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.
Widely regarded as an institution in the Singapore bar scene before it closed its doors in 2018, Sugarhall is back in a new space, but with the same focus on rum. The vibe is laidback, like that of a neighbourhood English pub, especially with the dark wood furnishings, cosy booths and distressed pillars. For drinks, the returning crowd favourite is the refreshing yet boozy Dark & Stormy, made with Hampden 8-year-aged overproof Jamaican rum, fresh lime and a ginger beer specially brewed for the bar by The 1925 Brewing Co. The cocktail is also available in a Mega Stormy size, which is equivalent to three regular servings and served in a stein.
Settle into one of the various nooks in this 1960s-inspired, retro- cool 65-seater venue reminiscent of a Southern Californian suburban living room from that iconic era. To better cater to different drinking preferences, the cocktails here
are labelled full proof, half proof or zero proof, which indicate a standard alcohol content, half the standard alcohol content and zero alcohol, respectively. Despite not containing any booze, the zero- proof drinks are still full of flavour, like the June Gloom made with Lyre’s Aperitif Rosso, Lyre’s Italian Spritz and a hint of oregano.
The entrance to this speakeasy in Regent Singapore is so well-concealed that most would walk right past it. Stepping inside, the intimate space feels like a private lounge, with just five seats at the bar, sofas for about eight, as well as a VIP room. Premium Japanese whiskies take centre stage here, alongside labels from around the world. The spirit also features in cocktails like Mountain Forest, a smooth blend of Hakushu Distiller’s Reserve and umami bitters.