Bowmore launches its 2022 Designed by Aston Martin collection and Masters’ Selection with the marque

By Crystal Lee
Managing Editor
14 Sep 2022
Wine & Dine
Bowmore and Aston Martin are shifting their partnership to a new gear, following the success of its inaugural Designed by Aston Martin collection and Masters’ Selection, released last year.

The Designed by Aston Martin range, which comprises Bowmore’s 10, 15 and 18 Years Old, featured designs that highlighted cars pivotal to the evolution of the British marque. This year, the Scotch whisky distillery has unveiled a new set of single malts starring a fresh selection of iconic cars. The Bowmore 10 Years Old is paired by the Aston Martin 1922 GP ‘TT2’, which was created solely for the French Grand Prix. On the 15 Years Old is the classic Aston Martin AM V8, while the 18 Years Old pays homage to the Aston Martin 1959 DBR4, the brand’s first Formula One car.

Under the Masters’ Collection, Bowmore is introducing a 22-Year-Old single malt, slated to be released in Q4 this year. Like its predecessor, the 21-Year-Old, the second iteration is conceptualised and created by Bowmore’s master whisky blender Ron Welsh and Aston Martin’s executive vice president and chief creative officer Marek Reichman. Crafted from two different casks and millennia, it combines whisky distilled in 1997 and 2000 that are aged in American Oak hogshead and Sherry butts respectively.

The two Masters’ Selections may only be a year apart, but they couldn’t be more distinct in character. Whereas Bowmore’s 21-Year-Old is powerful, complex and warming, the 22 Year-Old is sweeter, with notes of honey, peach, apricot intermingling with smoky medicinal aromas of tobacco, cloves and eucalyptus as well as hints of sea salt.

The Designed by Aston Martin collection is exclusively available at Lotte Singapore. The Bowmore Masters’ Selection is available at The Whisky Distillery.

