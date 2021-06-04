Cutting out booze? Get these non-alcoholic wines and spirits delivered to your doorstep

So you’re stuck at home, with an insurmountable amount of stress getting to you.

You’d think that with the experience of the Circuit Breaker last year, you’d be much better at dealing with the feelings of uncertainty this new wave is bringing about.

Yet, you find yourself reaching for a bottle of wine, or a can of beer in the middle of the day to relieve yourself from anxiety, even if just for a little while. The only problem? It’s really difficult to get back to work after. We completely understand. After all, it’s hard to maintain the same level of productivity when you’ve had one too many sips (or glasses), and you can’t exactly nap it off while you’re at work.

While non-alcoholic drinks might not give you the same sort of intoxication, they’re proving to be a fantastic alternative for mid-day drinks. After all, you get a similar taste profile to the original drink, sans the headache. The best part? You can have it while you’re clacking away at your laptop without losing any focus.

From wines, spirits to beers, here are some the best non-alcoholic spirits that deliver straight your doorstep.

Seedlip Spice 94

London-founded Seedlip has some of the most versatile non-alcoholic spirits around. The Spice 94, in this case, is a beautiful blend of Jamaican allspice berry, cardamom, citrus peel and wood bark that resembles an aromatic gin that’s perfect with a dash of tonic water.

Lyre’s Dark Cane Spirit

Lyre’s is a familiar name in the non-alcoholic industry, armed with products like American Malt, Italian Spritz and Dry London Spirit, made to resemble a whiskey, Aperol and gin respectively. While the brand has a number of zero-proof spirits (13, to be exact), our favourite has to be the Dark Cane Spirit, a full-flavoured rum alternative complete with notes of caramel, fudge, fig, toasted nuts that finishes with hints of maple and vanilla.

McGuigan Zero

McGuigan Wines, a well-loved and lauded winemaker in Australia has introduced McGuigan Zero, an alcohol-free range that’s perfect for a midday tipple. Now, you might be thinking: Alcohol-free wine? Isn’t that just grape juice? We hear you, but no, not really. McGuigan uses state of the art spinning cone technology to allow the alcohol content in the wine to be removed at low temperature without compromising on flavour and texture. We were sceptical at first, but the Shiraz changed our minds — with a fragrant plum and cherry aroma and blackcurrant flavour profile, this reminded us distinctively of a light-bodied red wine.

Melati

Melati, the world’s first aperitif made from Asian botanicals, is juicy, delicious, and one of our favourite non-alcoholic spirits to make Aperol spritzes with. We won’t say too much — head over to a review of the drink here.

Lotte Kloud Clear Zero Non-Alcoholic Beer

What’s some fried chicken without knocking back some beer? If you’re craving a chimaek combo for lunch, we recommend swapping out your usual malt-based drink for the Lotte Kloud Clear Zero Non-Alcoholic Beer, a zero-proof, full-bodied Korean beer that’s incredibly smooth on the tongue and for the belly too.

Élivo Zero Zero Deluxe White Non-Alcoholic White Wine

If you’re a fan of whites, perhaps you should give the Élivo Zero Zero Deluxe White Non-Alcoholic White Wine a go. Clean, bright and bubbly, this easy-to-drink alcohol-free wine is great for on its own or paired with fish, white meat and pasta.

NON 2 Caramelised Pear & Kombu

While the bottles of NON resemble sparkling wine, NON 2 Caramelised Pear & Kombu, in particular, is reminiscent of cider or a fruity beer due to its light, fizzy nature. Crafted with Kombu from Hokkaido and whole pears, the drink is layered with black tea, aromatics and spices for a complex, well-rounded taste profile suitable for any time of the day.

(Main and featured image: Lyre’s)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.