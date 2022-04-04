Dom Pérignon unveils a special five-course pairing menu at 28Wilkie

There is no better time than the present for a celebration and Dom Pérignon has launched a limited-edition pairing menu perfect for making merry.

Having recently introduced the new Dom Pérignon Vintage 2012, the vintage Champagne experts have worked with one-Michelin-starred contemporary Italian restaurant, 28Wilkie, to design a five-course pairing menu showcasing the new wine.

The Vintage 2012 was born in a year full of winemaking paradoxes, surmounting multiple challenges like unpredictable weather from heavy rain and hail storms to summer heat waves. Each grape variety, region, village and plot at its best in 2012, allowing the Dom Pérignon Vintage 2012 to benefit from the variety and contrasts, resulting in an unparalleled diversity and richness of fruit.

Discover this unique product of paradoxes and its balance of complex acidity and well-rounded maturity in the five-course pairing menu titled Dark Harmony. The menu offers a taste of the 2012 and some earlier vintages, taking diners on a journey from dark to luminous revelation, challenging the mysterious appearance of Dom Pérignon’s dark colour and allowing each dish to reveal a new dimension of the champagne.

Each course focuses on a different facet of the brand – Intensity, Precision, Tactile, Complexity and Minerality – to reflect the spirit of Dom Pérignon. After a few snacks to start, 28Wilkie’s Chef de cuisine Seth Lai’s serves up a seafood dish to express Minerality. The yellowtail amberjack with caviar is bright, briny and umami, pairing well with the saline finish of the Dom Pérignon Vintage 2010.

Harnessing the texture of fresh squid for Tactile, Lai slices long fin squid into thin, slippery tagliatelle served with whitebait and spring onion, bringing out a stellar mouthfeel when paired with the Dom Pérignon Vintage 2008. Also paired with the Dom Pérignon Vintage 2008 is Complexity, a well-balanced dish of Acquerello risotto made with daikon, sakura ebi and koji.

The pièce de résistance of the five-course pairing is Intensity – tender lamb saddle cooked with Ras El Hanout, burdock root and apricot – boasting bold and satisfying flavours that complement the Dom Pérignon Vintage 2012. As an alternative to the lamb dish, Precision presents celeriac cooked with parsnip and radicchio, exuding a purity that pairs equally well with the Dom Pérignon Vintage 2012.

The five-course menu starts at SGD288++ per pax while the pairing menu is available at SGD480++ per pax with a minimum of 5 persons per booking. Reservations may be made at 28Wilkie either here or at +65 9776 2828.

(All images: Dom Pérignon)