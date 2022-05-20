Bottoms up: Drink events happening this month at Singapore’s best bars

By Jethro Kang
20 May 2022
There goes our string of long weekends for awhile, which you can lament at these seven drink events happening in Singapore until 31 May 2022.

The run of guest bartending shifts continued unabated. Acclaimed Sydney Bar Maybe Sammy is at Nutmeg & Clove for the Singapore venue’s eighth anniversary. Edinburgh speakeasy Panda & Sons will be stationed at Jigger & Pony. The Aubrey from Hong Kong joins up with MO Bar. At Raffles Hotel, Bangkok destination Vesper is taking up residence.

Raffles Hotel also lends its French restaurant La Dame de Pic to Manhattan, and both teams are coming together for a food and cocktail dinner at the Regent hotel bar. Sake Labo brings Japanese and Spanish flavours together over craft sake, and Smoke & Mirrors celebrate you, dear drinkers, with a special menu.

Drink events in May 2022 at Singapore’s best bars:

20 May: The Aubrey guest shift @ MO Bar

Hong Kong bar The Aubrey brings their eccentric izakaya experience to Singapore’s MO Bar for one evening only. Part of Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, Hotel Beverage Manager Devender Seghal will be behind the stick to offer a curation of Japanese-inspired cocktails, as well as a taste of what got The Aubrey to 38th place on this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Bars list.

Friday, 20 May 2022, 6pm to 10pm

Address
5 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039797 google map
Book here

Now till 22 May: Vesper pop up at @ Long Bar

Raffles Hotel’s Long Bar is hosting a pop-up of famous Bangkok bars, and they kicked it off with Vesper. Named after James Bond’s favourite drink, the 19th best bar in Asia this year will be represented by Bar Manager Federico Balzarini as well as bartenders Siriwan Sinpan and Mathurot Thanathaweechaiphong, who will be bringing a selection of their repertoire from home. Walk ins only.

If you miss this, one of the Thai capital’s latest bars, Mahaniyom, will take over from 25 May to 1 June 2022.

Now till 22 May 2022, 5pm to 11pm

Address
#02-01, Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Rd, 188719 google map

24-25 May: Friends of Manhattan feat. La Dame de Pic

Manhattan continues its run of birthday celebrations with a collaboration with La Dame de Pic from Raffles Hotel. Part of its Friends of Manhattan Chef Series, La Dame Chef de Cuisine Francesco Di Marzio and his team will take over the Manhattan kitchen for two nights to dish out canapés, a four-course tasting menu and a petit four paired with four cocktails by the teams at Manhattan and Writers Bar. S$408++ per person

Tuesday and Wednesday, 24 to 25 May 2022, 7pm onwards

Address
1 Cuscaden Rd, Level 2 Regent Singapore, Singapore 249715 google map
Book here

Now till 26 May: Cheers to You menu @ Smoke & Mirrors

Smoke & Mirrors is marking its debut inclusion on this year’s Asia’s 50 Best bars ranking with a menu thanking all its patrons. Called Cheers To You, the special menu is broken down into a selection of refreshing spirits served with a choice of tonic or soda, as well as three classic cocktails to choose from. Drinks are $18++ each, and the menu is available all night long from Mondays to Thursdays until 26 May.

Now till 26 May 2022, Mondays to Thursdays only

Address
1 St. Andrew's Road, #06-01 National Gallery Singapore, 178957 google map
Book here

Now till 30 June: Chef's Table @ Sake Labo

Travel experience concierge Native has organised a sake and food pairing dinner (S$168++ per person) at Sake Labo that spans craft brews and innovative Japanese-Spanish dishes. The six-course meal combines chef Derek Ang’s experience at a Spanish restaurant in Shanghai with his love of Japanese flavours, resulting in a tapas-style meal that they coin as Japas. To drink, a selection of sakes made by artisanal Japanese breweries.

Now till 30 June 2022, 6pm daily

Address
29 Stanley St, Singapore 068738 google map
Book here
Jethro Kang
