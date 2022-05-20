Bottoms up: Drink events happening this month at Singapore’s best bars

There goes our string of long weekends for awhile, which you can lament at these seven drink events happening in Singapore until 31 May 2022.

The run of guest bartending shifts continued unabated. Acclaimed Sydney Bar Maybe Sammy is at Nutmeg & Clove for the Singapore venue’s eighth anniversary. Edinburgh speakeasy Panda & Sons will be stationed at Jigger & Pony. The Aubrey from Hong Kong joins up with MO Bar. At Raffles Hotel, Bangkok destination Vesper is taking up residence.

Raffles Hotel also lends its French restaurant La Dame de Pic to Manhattan, and both teams are coming together for a food and cocktail dinner at the Regent hotel bar. Sake Labo brings Japanese and Spanish flavours together over craft sake, and Smoke & Mirrors celebrate you, dear drinkers, with a special menu.

Drink events in May 2022 at Singapore’s best bars: