Drink events from 4-16 May 2022: Guest shifts from international cocktail bars and a Chivas NFT pop-up

Cocktail connoisseurs, this episode of new drink events from 4-16 May 2022 is for you.

Off the back of the latest Asia’s 50 Best Bars ceremony in Bangkok last week, a handful of top international cocktail bars are landing here for guest shifts. From the Philippines comes The Curator, which is brewing coffee and shaking cocktails at Stay Gold Flamingo. Flying in from Mexico are two bars, Handshake and Limantour, which are appearing at Papa Doble and Nutmeg & Clove respectively. The biggest name is Barcelona’s Paradiso, currently the third best bar in the world, which will be at Manhattan for two nights only.

Elsewhere, Roku Gin has collaborated with nine Singapore bars and restaurants on spring cocktails. Burger & Lobster teamed up with their overseas counterparts for World Cocktail Day. Finally, Chivas shows off its new look with a pop-up of NFTs, a whisky blending session and female-led drinks. See below for more.

7 drink events from 4-16 May 2022

