Bottoms up: New drink events in Singapore from 15-30 June 2022

Tipplers, here is where to get your booze on at these eight drink events in Singapore this second half of June 2022.
Father’s Day promos are still going on at Anti:dote, which is offering a six-course meal with cocktails, and Sol & Luna pairs a whisky flight with steak. At Bread Street Kitchen, gin takes centre stage through flights of craft distilleries.
In wine, Penfolds has a space-inspired pop-up showcasing its dynamic style, and Gemma is serving a wine dinner matched with wines made on an active volcano. Then it’s a turn to the New World with California Wine Month, an event across five top restaurants to highlight styles from the Sunshine State.
For cocktails, Long Bar caps off its pop-up of top Bangkok bars with Lennon’s, and Caffe Fernet serves up two guest shifts of Italian bartenders and their progressive drinks. Read on for more.
New drink events from 15 – 30 June 2022
Men and meat go together like, erm, whisky and meat, and Sol & Luna leans heavily on the cliché with their Auchentoshan Whisky Flight Pairing this Father’s Day. Try three different single malts across the Lowland distillery’s range – Three Wood, 12YO, and 18YO – that are matched with a Wood-Fired Sanchoku F1 Striploin Bone-In Steak. Large enough for three people, the beef comes with sides of fresh tomatoes, watercress salad with lemon vinaigrette, and salsa verde.
If you come between 5-8pm that day, the restaurant is also offering a bucket of five bottled beers at S$45nett.
13-19 June 2022, dinner only
S$203++, good for up to three people
For Father’s Day, Fairmont hotel is serving a six-course dinner paired with cocktails at their bar Anti:dote. Dishes include Ireland Oysters with Lemon Snow and Caviar, 48-Hour Sous Vide Wagyu Short Rib, and Hazelnut Cigarette with Gelato and Chocolate Cremeux Sable.
Alongside are drinks like Dark D (rum, Fernet, and ginger), Grande- PaPa with bourbon, amaretto, and banana, and the Smoked and Spicy containing mezcal, grapefruit, jalapeño, and soda.
6-19 June 2022, 6pm-9.30pm
S$90 per person, additional S$60++ for cocktail pairing
Caffe Fernet hosts its first guest shifts since 2018 and it’s a double-header. On Wednesday, 23 June, Fabio Fanni of Locale Firenze will be on deck showcasing his bar’s use modern techniques through cocktails like Elisir Caterina: a fizzy number with spiced rum, Campari, sweet vermouth, and artichoke distillate.
On Thursday, 24 June, Francesco Bonazzi will take over to represent the Milanese bar 1930. He brings cocktails like Negroni Water – gin stirred down with distilled Negroni for a drink-within-a-drink, and Garibaldi in Asia, a tropical twist on the Italian classic with rum and mango.
Locale Firenze
22 June 2022, 5pm-8pm
1930 Secret Cocktail Bar
23 June 2022, 5pm-8pm
All cocktails are S$23++ each
The culmination of the Long Bar’s Bangkok Tipples bar pop-up, Lennon’s is a speakeasy in the Rosewood Bangkok that has one of the largest vinyl LP collection in the region. The cocktails are similarly lyrical, led both by music genres from various periods while having a zero-waste sensibility. For Singapore, bartender Giuseppe Carneli will take tipplers on a liquid journey with groovy drinks that celebrate the disco era. Walk-ins only.
22 June-3 July 2022, 5pm-11pm
Cocktails from S$28++
Gemma is hosting a dinner paired with the volcanic wines of Girolamo Russo, a Sicilian winemaker who produces some of Mount Edna’s most compelling examples. The Mediterranean inspired five-course spread involves prawn carpaccio, wild garlic raviolini, smoked duck prosciutto, beef tenderloin, and cannoli, which are paired with a white and three reds from Russo. End off with a grappa by Occhipinti, another biodynamic winemaker.
29 June 2022, 6pm onwards
S$158++ per person if you book online (U.P. S$188++)
Penfolds reaches for the stars at their Terminal 1844 pop up in Great World. Happening at the mall’s atrium, the historic Australian wine producer has set up a spaceship-like booth to host casual wine tastings of their house style. There are also limited-edition thematic gift boxes that expresses space, planets, and the galaxies to signify the brand’s desire to venture beyond the status quo.
Now till 4 July 2022
The Golden State is putting a shine on its wines during California Wine Month, which is taking place across top restaurants in Singapore. Five venues including Rosemead, Lawry’s, La Dame de Pic, Shang Palace, and Origin are serving wines by some of the state’s best producers from Napa, Sonoma, Russian River, Mendocino, and Paso Robles. Special food menus have been planned to go along with the drinks. See this link for more.
Now till 10 July
Participating restaurants: La Dame de Pic, Rosemead, Lawry’s The Prime Rib, Origin Grill & Bar, Shang Palace
Bread Street Kitchen has launched Gin Flights of Fancy, offering juniper fans an intimate look at small-batch gins made by craft distilleries. The Gordon Ramsay restaurant is serving flights of different styles, from piney and herbaceous to saline and citrusy. Flights come in three, four, or five gins.
19 June 2022, all day
S$35++ per flight of three gins
S$45 per flight for four gins
S$50 per flight for all gins