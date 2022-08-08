Bottoms up: Drink events in Singapore this August 2022

From boozy lemonade stands to a guest shift by one of the world’s most influential bartenders, here are nine drink events to cheers to this August 2022.

Celebrating Singapore’s National Day is Smoke & Mirrors, which is serving childhood-inflected drinks, as Low Tide brings in a flood of rum tipples. Over at Raffles Hotel, Writers Bar is pairing cocktails with desserts from Tarte by Cheryl Koh, and Raffles Courtyard delivers an expanse of summery Hendrick’s drinks.

The Scottish gin brand has also partnered with Junior The Pocket Bar on a lemonade stand dishing out fizzes and slushies, and Vin Geek is bringing free-flow wine for its opening. In guest shifts, MO Bar will be hosting UK’s The Alchemist and their theatrical cocktails, and Manhattan will feature internationally-acclaimed bartender Shingo Gokan. Finally, Mag’s Wine Kitchen marks its 25th anniversary with a series of dinners with top-shelf wines from Australia to France. See below for more.

(Hero and featured image credit: The Alchemist UK)

Drink events in Singapore this August 2022