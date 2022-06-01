Bottoms up: 8 new drink events at Singapore’s best bars from 1-12 June 2022

By Jethro Kang
01 Jun 2022
Bottoms up: 8 new drink events at Singapore’s best bars from 1-12 June 2022
Wine & Dine
Bottoms up: 8 new drink events at Singapore’s best bars from 1-12 June 2022

Warm days, cold drinks to cheers to at these 8 new drink happening from 1 to 12 June 2022.

Food and drink festivals are making their way back to Singapore, and the largest one taking place is Gastrobeats. Rum Bellion, Singapore’s largest rum event, is also returning, while Gin Odyssey takes tipplers on a juniper journey.

At Levant, summer is on for the next two months with a promo on spritzes and a special food menu. Guest shifts continue ramping up across town as Coa, Tropic City, and The Court take to Nutmeg & Clove, Long Bar, and Manhattan respectively. Then learn how to make craft cocktails at a masterclass by One-Ninety Bar.

Drink events in Singapore from 1-12 June 2022:

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore 

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /8

1 June-30 July: Life in Spritz @ Levant

Slip into an Italian summer at Levant, which is offering a two-month long promotion of spritzes. The Mediterranean-inspired rooftop bar has teamed up with Aperol for Life In Spritz – Summer Social, which offers S$12 spritzes all night long and a specially curated food menu. While you’re at it, sample Levant’s recently revamped cocktail menu featuring Mediterranean spirits like the Greek brandy tsipouro in The Greek Forest.

1 June-30 July 2022, 5pm to midnight daily

Address
32 Tras St, Level 4 Signature Hotel, Singapore 078972 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6304 3298
Book here

2 /8

2 June: Coa @ Nutmeg & Clove

Nutmeg & Clove plays host to Coa, the best bar in Asia for two year running. The Hong Kong venue focuses on craft agave spirits including tequila, mezcal and raicilla, and delivers them in cocktails inspired by the flavours of Mexico. Catch owner Jay Khan in town for one night only. Reservations are recommended.

2 June 2022, 7pm to 11pm

Address
8 Purvis St, Singapore 188587 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
9389 9301
Book here

3 /8

2-3 June: The Court @ Manhattan

The court is now in session when Roman bar The Court appears at Manhattan for two nights. Part of the Singapore venue’s Friends of Manhattan guest shift series, Bar Manager Matteo Zed will be behind the stick serving amaro-heavy cocktails that got the venue named as one of the best drinking institutions in Italy.

2 June 2022, 5pm to midnight
3 June 2022, 5pm to 1am

Address
1 Cuscaden Rd, Level 2 Regent Singapore, Singapore 249715 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6725 3377
Book here

4 /8

3-26 June: Gastrobeats @ Bayfront Event Space

Gastrobeats returns to Singapore in June for a month-long festival of food, drinks, music, and bouncy castles. The largest public event since the pandemic, tipplers can enjoy cocktails by Junior The Pocket Bar co-owner, Peter Chua, as well as booze by Carlsberg brands, Tanqueray gin, Johnnie Walker, Sachi soy wine, and more. Admission tickets cost S$9 each. Click on the link below to purchase.

3 to 26 June 2022, 10.30am to 10.30pm daily

 

Address
12A Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018970. google map
Get it here

5 /8

5 June: Rum Bellion @ Heart of Darkness

Rum Bellion, Singapore’ largest rum festival, returns to Singapore after a two-year hiatus. The event will bring together top bars from Singapore including Sugarhall, Low Tide and Sago House, as well as overseas venues like Dirty Dick, Jungle Bird and Teens of Thailand. Drinkers can also sample over 60 different expressions of rum, and check out the exclusive launch of a 22-year-old Jamaican rum. Drink dockets are S$12 each and available at Heart of Darkness.

5 June 2022, 1pm till late

Address
1 Keong Saik Rd., Singapore 089109 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6208 7940

6 /8

8-19 June: Tropic City @ Long Bar Level 3

Raffles Hotel’s Long Bar continues its Bangkok Tipples series of pop-ups, this time with Tropic City. Recently ranked 17th best bar in Asia, the venue is popular for their rum-focused drinks inspired by Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, and the South Pacific. Don’t miss co-owners Philip Stefanescu and Sebastian De La Cruz as they take over Long Bar Level 3. Walk-ins only.

8-19 June 2022, 5pm to 11pm

Address
#03-01 Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 188719 google map
Website
Website here

7 /8

11 June: Cocktail-making masterclass @ One-Ninety Bar

Learn how to shake and stir at this cocktail masterclass by Sophia Kang, One-Ninety Bar’s Head Bartender and Manhattan alumni. Kang will walk you through two of her favourite recipes followed by a tasting of the featured cocktails served with bar bites. Participants will also go home with an apron, sweets and the recipes. To book, email Four Seasons or call them at the numbers below.

11 June 2022, 3.30pm to 5pm

Address
190 Orchard Blvd, Singapore 248646 google map
Website
Website here
Phone
6831 7653 / 9455 3466
Book here

8 /8

12 June: A Gin Odyssey @ The NCO Club

Go on a journey of all things juniper at A Gin Odyssey. The event will showcase gin brands under Pernod Ricard through experiential rooms, such as a London Underground space highlighting the provenance of Beefeater, and a Mediterranean cafe showcasing Malfy Gin. Different kinds of gin cocktails will be served in different rooms, and attendees can also sip on the limited-edition Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut 2021. Tickets cost S$29 each and are available from the link below.

12-26 June 2022
Mondays, 5pm to 10.30pm,
Tuesdays to Sundays, 1pm to 10.30pm

Address
32 Beach Rd, Singapore 189764 google map
Get it here
cocktails bars drinks

Jethro Kang
drinks

You might also like

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.