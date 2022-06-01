Bottoms up: 8 new drink events at Singapore’s best bars from 1-12 June 2022

Warm days, cold drinks to cheers to at these 8 new drink happening from 1 to 12 June 2022.

Food and drink festivals are making their way back to Singapore, and the largest one taking place is Gastrobeats. Rum Bellion, Singapore’s largest rum event, is also returning, while Gin Odyssey takes tipplers on a juniper journey.

At Levant, summer is on for the next two months with a promo on spritzes and a special food menu. Guest shifts continue ramping up across town as Coa, Tropic City, and The Court take to Nutmeg & Clove, Long Bar, and Manhattan respectively. Then learn how to make craft cocktails at a masterclass by One-Ninety Bar.

Drink events in Singapore from 1-12 June 2022:

