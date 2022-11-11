Embrace the Christmas feeling with TWG Tea’s 2022 festive collection 

December is the season to be jolly, and one of the best ways to get into the festive spirit is through the tastebuds.

Beyond the quintessential Christmas feast, TWG Tea has a host of gourmet offerings to spread the Christmas cheer. Whether it’s spending time with your dearests, a gift for a loved one who has everything, or an addition to the festive table, you can’t go wrong with the luxury tea house’s Christmas specials. Take your pick!

Forever Noel Tea Macarons

While the Forever Noel Tea comes in a luxurious green hue, the Forever Noel Tea Macarons are in an alluring shade of Santa Claus red to complete the festive atmosphere. The limited-edition treats feature a Forever Noel Tea-infused apricot ganache sandwiched between crisp almond shells sprinkled with gold feuilletine bits for a touch of glamour. Festive Macarons come in a box of 6, 12 and 24.

Forever Noel Tea & Raspberry Chocolate Bonbons

One can never have too many chocolate bonbons. This season, TWG Tea has created a dark chocolate bonbon with a tangy ganache of raspberry purée infused with Forever Noel Tea and sprinkled with raspberry crumble. The Forever Noel Tea & Raspberry Chocolate Bonbons come in a box of 6, 12 and 24, and are available through Dec 31 only at TWG Tea on the Bay at Marina Bay Sands and TWG Tea at Takashimaya, Basement 2.

Handcrafted Yule Log Cakes

The vibrant yet soulful flavours of the Forever Noel Tea are highlighted in the delicately handcrafted Blueberry Cheesecake Yule Log. Layered with light vanilla cheese, mascarpone mousse, blueberry confit and a buttery biscuit base, the gorgeous cake, topped with blueberries and gold flakes, will invite oohs and ahhs at the dessert table.

A classic that will delight sweet tooths, the Black Forest Yule Log combines soft chocolate sponge cake, rich chocolate cream, cherry confit, Festive Night Tea-infused mascarpone Chantilly cream and Kirsch liquor-soaked wild cherries for a beautiful addition to any festive feast.

TWG Tea log cakes are available from Dec 1-31. Pre-order your Yule Log cakes three days in advance at all TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques in Singapore. From Dec 10, enjoy complimentary delivery within Singapore with any purchase of two gourmet patisseries or Yule Log Cakes from TWGTea.com only.

Festive Set Menu

At TWG Tea Salons, a tantalising menu of Angus Filet Mignon Rossini with seared foie gras, truffle sauce, a winter vegetable ragout and a potato cake, accompanied with a classic vanilla parfait, will put the class in your year-end dates. Available at all TWG Tea Salons in Singapore from Nov 28-Dec 30.

Forever Noel Tea

Feel the warmth and joy of Christmas with the limited edition Forever Noel Tea from the Grand Mode Tea Collection. A bright TWG Tea green tea infused with warm winter spices, it features soft lingering notes of hibiscus, cinnamon, clove buds and orange peel that will enliven the heart and home. The collectible tea tin is also adorned with emerald and gold to recall the colours of a Nobilis fir Christmas tree, while lovely illustrations of sleigh bells and mistletoe convey the merriment of the season.

For the complete list of TWG Tea Christmas Collection, visit TWGTea.com and enjoy 10% off your first purchase with the promo code ‘Welcome10’