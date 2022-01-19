Give the gift of depth this CNY with Johnnie Walker Blue Label

In the realm of blended scotch whisky, Johnnie Walker is a household name.

Smooth, palatable and bold, Johnnie Walker’s range of blended Scotch whiskies are synonymous with celebration, success and exceptional moments, making it the perfect brand to usher in the Year of the Tiger with.

Sitting at the pinnacle of the iconic Colours collection is the Johnnie Walker Blue Label. An exquisite blend of Scotland’s rarest and most remarkable whiskies, this prestigious bottling is the ultimate display of the whisky maker’s savoir faire in blending and the calibre of its Scotch reserves. How rare, you ask? Only one in every ten thousand casks from the brand’s massive bank of ageing Scotch, including some from long-closed ghost distilleries, make it into the blend. The result is a distillation of best and most interesting of Johnnie Walkers’ stocks – think delicate Cardhu and Clynelish, warm, rounded Benrinnes, as well as Islay malts for the signature Johnnie Walker smokiness. Blending whiskies also takes great skill, patience and effort, even more so with rare whiskies, where every drop is precious. That’s what makes the Blue Label so special.

This is a bottle of unrivalled depth. Prolific whisky journalist Jonny McCormick describes it “magnificently powerful and intense”. Such character can only befit discerning drinkers with a rebellious streak; renegade whisky lovers who have tasted far and wide, and know exactly what they want, even if those flavours aren’t widely understood or appreciated. Whether it’s a gift for a whisky sophisticate or an indulgent treat to oneself, Johnnie Walker Blue Label is a gift that keeps on giving as it unfolds layers upon layers of liquid gold. Every sip is a curious, wonderful adventure.

Inspired by Alexander Walker’s (founder Johnnie Walker’s son) famous 1867 Old Highland Whisky – the brand’s first official blend – the Blue Label is a velvety smooth and vibrant Scotch with an intriguing complexity. On the nose, it’s mellow and rounded, a dry smokiness intermingling with the sweetness of raisins. Take a sip of iced water to prep your palate before savouring the spirit’s rolling waves of warm spice, vanilla and honey, followed by a symphony of orange, hazelnut, sherry and dark chocolate. Johnnie Walker’s trademark smokiness trails off slowly with a rich and luxuriously long finish.

There’s a bottle within Johnnie Walker’s iconic Colours collection for every taste and mood, too. Red Label’s spicy-smoky profile goes well with simple mixers like soda water or ginger ale for a refreshing concoction. Black Label whiskies are at least 12 years old and feature a complex blend of caramel, vanilla, soft spices and a hint of wood smoke. The Double Black, on the other hand, goes one-up in intensity with a richer, smokier and spicier composition. If you’re partial to sweeter, fruitier expressions, find your drink of choice in the Green Label, which is crafted from a palate of malts that’s been aged for a minimum of 15 years. The award-winning Gold Label Reserve is arguably the more dynamic of the lot, with its luxurious, creamy and honeyed character that plays nicely in tropical cocktails but also holds its own.

