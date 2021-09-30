How the new Nespresso Vertuo Next makes perfect coffee every time

There is something meditative about a slow brew, from weighing and grinding whole beans to watching hot water turn into intoxicating coffee.

But on most days, we just want our morning joe as it should be: quick and easy. And with Nespresso’s Vertuo Next, “quick and easy” also comes with excellence. No skills are needed to make a world-class beverage like the barista at a top-notch café – unless you consider placing a pod into the machine and pressing a button, skills. The hardest thing you have to do is to decide what to drink.

Like its 2020 predecessor, the VertuoPlus, Vertuo Next uses the brand’s patented Centrifusion™ technology that serves up precisely-calibrated coffee with a smooth, airy layer of crema. It achieves this by first reading the barcode on each Vertuo pod – which contains specific brewing instructions such as the amount of water, temperature and rotation speeds – then rapidly spinning the capsule (up to 7,000 rpm) while forcing water through it.

What differentiates the Next and the Plus are their brewing capabilities, construction and on-off functions. The VertuoPlus offers four cup sizes whereas the Vertuo Next goes one-up with five, namely espresso (40ml), double espresso (80ml), gran lungo (150ml), mug (230ml) and carafe (535ml). As a step towards Nespresso’s sustainable development goals, its latest machine is made from more than 50 per cent plastic and comes in the recyclable packaging made out of 99.5 per cent recycled material. The new system also helps save energy with manual lever opening and pod ejection, a faster, 30-second heat-up and a two-minute auto shut-off.

To make sure you’ll never get bored of your at-home café experience, Nespresso has added eight new coffee blends to its Vertuo menu, which now comprises 30 flavours. We love the Il Caffè for its smooth, velvety texture and roasty, cereal aromas, as well as the Orafio with its caramel notes laced in an Arabica and Robusta blend. You may also want to keep a handful of the Carafe Pour-Over Style Intense (535ml, exclusive to the Vertuo Next) in your stash for when you want a bigger serve. If you’d rather skip the caffeine, there are three decafs amongst the new blends, including a decaffeinated version of the beloved Fortado, the most intense coffee in the gran lungo category.

The Vertuo Next machines are available in Singapore in Cherry Red, Dark Grey and Rich Brown. All Nespresso’s pods are made from aluminium, which is an infinitely recyclable material, so be sure to return your used capsules by dropping them off at a Nespresso boutique or hand it to the delivery person in your next coffee package.

Get it here

(All images: Nespresso)