Martell’s first pop-up bar at Scotts Square is cognac heaven

Martell has a reputation for being an old man’s label, but that’s changing with the launch of the maison’s first pop-up bar and boutique in Singapore at Scotts Square.

Designed to be immersive, the slick, youthful space features the brand’s signature blue on the walls, glossy black surfaces, gold accents and wooden displays with bottles after bottles of cognac. Open from now until May 29, it offers visitors an intimate view of the Martell universe through various interactive experiences.

Beyond serving hip cognac-based cocktails from the Bar of Swifts, L’Atelier Martell houses a special oak barrel from Cognac containing a VSOP blended exclusively for the pop-up. Guests can fill their own montre sample bottle as part of the Cognac from the Cask experience. Only limited to 300 bottles, each 70cl flask is numbered and can be personalised.

Haven’t tried the Martell Noblige? Get a taste of the maison’s newest expression at the cognac tasting masterclass, featuring VSOP, Noblige and Cordon Bleu, which turns 110 years old this year. If you’re interested in trying your hand at blending, the VSOP blending masterclass will guide you through the creation of your own cognac blend that you can take home after the session. An XO blending masterclass is also available exclusively to members of Pernod Ricard’s Le Cercle programme. Book your slots for the masterclasses via L’Atelier Martell’s website.

For bottle purchases, L’Atelier Martell is offering the new VSOP bottles featuring an all-new design leveraging the maison’s swift icon as well as custom bottle engravings for the Martell Cordon Bleu. Other limited-edition bottles available at the pop-up include Martell Cordon Bleu 2021 Limited Edition 1L Bottle, Martell VSOP Special Edition by Jacky Tsai and Martell Noblige Singapore City Limited Edition, which will feature iconic landmarks of Singapore’s cityscape in its design.

L’Atelier Martell runs from now until May 29, 11.00am to 10.00pm daily, at #01-01 Scotts Square. Admission is free and bookings are highly encouraged.