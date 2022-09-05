Negroni Week 2022 returns to Singapore from 12-18 September

Boozy and bittersweet take centre stage next month when Negroni Week comes back to Singapore for 2022.

The charity initiative is taking place from 12 to 18 September at over 50 bars across the island, which will be offering variations on the classic cocktail. Bottled Negronis and do-it-yourself kits will also be on promotion until the end of the month.

Negroni Week was created in 2013 to celebrate the Italian cocktail Negroni, which was invented in 1919 and named after its creator. Comprising of equal parts gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari, the drink is stirred down and garnished with an orange peel.

This year’s Negroni Week takes inspiration from the Bartender’s Handshake, a bar’s way of welcoming people with a small cocktail serve or shot on the house. Reimagined as the Handshake Negroni, the drink (from S$22 each) is neither free nor tiny, but bars are encouraged to donate a portion of the proceeds towards local charities.

While this year’s Negroni twists have yet to be announced, expect interpretations such as an autumn version with apple brandy, apple, and spices by Shelley Tai of Nutmeg & Clove. Other participating venues include Atlas, 28 Hong Kong Street, Caffe Fernet, and Smoke & Mirrors (the full list can be found here). Additionally, Negroni Week will kick off on 11 September with a party at Caffe Fernet, which will serve Negroni variations by bartenders from the Jigger & Pony group.

Consumers who prefer to take part in the initiative at home can do so through ready-to-drink Campari Negronis, with each bottle providing around five full serves. Alternatively, try your hand at making the drink with the Negroni Bundle, which comprises of Bickens London Dry Gin, Cinzano Rosso Vermouth, and Campari. Both kits will be on promotion from 12 to 30 September on platforms including Amazon, Shopee, and Lazada.

Negroni Week 2022

12-18 September

Opening party

11 September, 5-9pm

Caffe Fernet, 70 Collyer Quay, #01-05 Customs House, Singapore 049323