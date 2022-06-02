New bars and cocktail menus in June 2022

Your June edition of new bars and cocktail menus in Singapore: Graft & Dagger, California Republic, Live Twice, and more.

In new bars, the folks from Jekyll & Hyde and Mandala Club have teamed up to form Graft & Dagger, which comprises of a breezy, day-drinking spot at Graft, and a revived Operation Dagger upstairs. California Republic harks back to the Golden State in the 1960s, as The Coconut Club launches its formal drinks programme with appropriately-tropical drinks.

In new menus, Manhattan debuts the second edition of its New York: Personified menu by adding six more New Yorkers to the list, and Taylor Adam seeks out the flavours of southeast Asia in Chapter 2: Pride of the East. Live Twice celebrates its inclusion on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars’s extended list with more precisely-executed, highly-nuanced drinks, and Caffe Fernet welcomes their new bartender with more Italian-inspired drinks.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore