New bars and cocktail menus in June 2022

Your June edition of new bars and cocktail menus in Singapore: Graft & Dagger, California Republic, Live Twice, and more.
In new bars, the folks from Jekyll & Hyde and Mandala Club have teamed up to form Graft & Dagger, which comprises of a breezy, day-drinking spot at Graft, and a revived Operation Dagger upstairs. California Republic harks back to the Golden State in the 1960s, as The Coconut Club launches its formal drinks programme with appropriately-tropical drinks.
In new menus, Manhattan debuts the second edition of its New York: Personified menu by adding six more New Yorkers to the list, and Taylor Adam seeks out the flavours of southeast Asia in Chapter 2: Pride of the East. Live Twice celebrates its inclusion on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars’s extended list with more precisely-executed, highly-nuanced drinks, and Caffe Fernet welcomes their new bartender with more Italian-inspired drinks.
New bars and cocktail menus in Singapore in June 2022
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
California Republic combines 1960s SoCal vibes with Italian culture. There are hat tips to hippie culture in drinks like Flower Child, as well as popular songs of that era like Know Your Way To San Jose. Teetotallers are looked after by El Segundo, a zero-proof cocktail with Lyre’s Aperitif Dry, strawberry, herbs, and bubbles, while those with particularly green thumbs would appreciate Lemon Haze (Hendrick’s Orbium Gin and Earl Grey tea).
Wednesdays to Sundays, 12pm to 3pm, 5.30pm to midnight
Caffe Fernet welcomes their new bartender Silvio Daniele, formerly of Jigger & Pony, as well as a new cocktail menu. Consisting of 17 cocktails and two punch bowls split across six time periods in a day, the low-ABV Lemon Cooler imagines what might be served at a modern Italian cafe in the morning, while the afternoon is served by Sgroppino, a refreshing drink of gin, lemon sorbet and prosecco. As night falls, the Hazelnut Manhattan is a boozy number with bourbon, hazelnut liqueur and dark chocolate.
Mondays to Thursdays, 5pm to 11pm
Fridays and Saturdays, 12pm to midnight
Sundays, 12pm to 11pm
Acclaimed cocktail bar Operation Dagger, which closed in 2020, has been reincarnated somewhat as Graft & Dagger. The venue is a partnership between Jekyll & Hyde, and Mandala Club, and is positioned as a two-part concept. Graft is their daytime spot that offers pre-batched cocktails and locally inspired food, while Dagger upstairs offers more experimental, boundary-pushing drinks, just like old times.
Wednesdays to Saturdays, 6pm to midnight
Live Twice marks its inclusion on the 51-100 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 with a new cocktail menu of 14 drinks. Highlights include Moonwalk, which commemorates Apollo 11’s historic landing on the moon with maple syrup distillate, orange liqueur, and champagne, as Golden Butterfly builds on pisco with cold brew coffee, grape, and verjus.
The bar does delicate well too, demonstrated by the Little Crane, a smooth and layered number with un-aged rye, vertiver liqueur, and oloroso sherry. For a rich and creamy nightcap, First Snow brings together vodka, lychee, pistachio liqueur, and cream.
Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 6pm to midnight
Fridays and Saturdays, 6pm to 2am
Manhattan launches the second edition of its New York: Personified menu by bringing six new Manhattanites into the fold. Each personality is represented by three cocktails, with one providing the option of enjoying it as zero-proof.
Among them is Yoko Ono, whose favourite vegetable-turn-stage-prop morphs into the crisp and vegetal Peas and Love. Andy Warhol is also on the list with a drink named after his Silver Factory studio, while Whoopi Goldberg’s star shines brightly in the Stellar.
Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5pm to midnight
Fridays and Saturdays, 5pm to 1am
Sundays, 12pm to 3pm
Smoke & Mirrors gets arty-farty again with the launch of its new Volume 2 of The Real Art of Drinking menu. Like Volume 1, the latest offering draws inspirations from the bar’s home at the National Gallery, and this time delves into the principles of art such as contrast, balance, movement, pattern and focus over 16 cocktails.
Hone in on Wok’s That Smell, which combines sambal-infused tequila, Cointreau, mezcal, lime, and lap cheong, while Man from Manila is a study of rye, Plantation Rum Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple rum, yam liqueur, jackfruit, and Lillet Blanc. Kaleidoscope swirls together aged rum, tempranillo, and blackberries.
Mondays, Tuesdays, and Saturdays, 6pm to midnight
Thursdays and Fridays, 6pm to 1am
Sundays, 5pm to midnight
Taylor Adam’s latest Chapter 2: Pride of the East menu looks to the colonial-era British trade routes in Asia. Ten new cocktails reference how the histories and cultures of India and Southeast Asia were shaped during this period through names, ingredients, presentation, and flavours. One of them is Taiping Town, a boozy slushy inspired by one of the oldest towns in Malaysia, while Nimbu Pani is India’s version of a lime juice that the bar turns into a buzzy highball with gin, masala chaat, salt, and black pepper.
Mondays to Saturdays, 5pm to midnight
Upscale nasi lemak restaurant The Coconut Club launches its new flagship on Beach Road, and with it their first formal drinks programme. True to form, their flagship Mai Tai is a shaken blend of coconut milk with white and dark rums, and pandan, while the Pineapple Old Fashioned combines peaty whisky with pineapple skin syrup and coconut water. Four other drinks from a Gimlet to a Boulevardier are also available, as well as a trio of bottled cocktails.
Tuesdays to Sundays, 11am to 10.30pm