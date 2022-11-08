Bottoms up: 5 new bars and menus to this November 2022

In November’s episode of new places to drink at: darts go hi-tech, a freezer door, and a blonde walks into a bar.

At Sentosa, 1-Altitude Coast gathers steam as it opens Sol & Ora, a restaurant and bar that serves cocktails from countries bordering the Mediterranean sea. The Bar at 15 Stamford also leans on maritime metaphors with a new menu that looks at ancient trade routes and East Asian cultures.

Secreted away in Katong is The Hidden Story, a speakeasy of the Peranakan era that is accessed through a steakhouse freezer door. Dirty Blonde turns the heat on at Suntec with an alfresco beach bar and a seductive lounge, while Oche introduces algorithms and allure into a classic pub game.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

5 new bars and menus to check out in November 2022