5 new bars to check out this May 2022

In this May 2022 episode of new bars in Singapore: champagne on the terrace, living room drinking, botany-inspired cocktails on Orchard, and more.
We start off with 6ixty 7even, a bar and restaurant on Neil Road that can’t settle on numbers and alphabets for its name, but is much more focused when it comes to their selection of European wines. Also on Neil Road is The Store, a discreet bar from the outside that morphs into your home with craft cocktails.
Just steps away is Tippling Terrace, a new concept by the acclaimed restaurant that serves bar bites with a tasting flight of Telmont champagne. Over in Katong, Patina polishes the neighbourhood’s heritage into cocktails with a sense of place. Then it’s towards Orchard Road for Hilton’s Ginger Lily, whose drinks menu reads like a botany book. Read on for more, then check out the new cafes and restaurants that also popped up in Singapore this month.
5 new bars in Singapore for May 2022:
6ixty 7even is a contemporary restaurant and bar that is confused by how to spell its name, but the offerings are clearer. Their drinks list is populated by Old World wines, supplemented by classic cocktails and happy hour pours of Asahi Dry, Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc, and Connor’s Stout Porter.
The food is similarly Euro-centric, with signatures such as Stout Braised Beef Cheek, Foie Gras and Cauliflower Velouté, and Aglio Olio. A more indulgent four-course menu is also available, as well as bar snacks like Grilled Chicken Tikka Skewer and Szechuan “Mala” Chicken Karaage.
Mondays to Saturdays, 3pm to 10.30pm
Ginger Lily is the new Hilton Singapore Orchard’s lounge and bar inspired by the namesake plant. The botanical theme continues throughout the cocktail menu, with drink names like the spritz-style Galangal and a ginger flower-spiked Negroni called Torch & Tyme. Accompanying them are bar bites like Sakura Chicken Skewers, Avocado Bruschetta, and Kurobuta Pork Tacos.
Bar opening hours: daily, 12pm to 10.30pm
Patina turns its love for Katong’s heritage into libations. The gastrobar in Telok Kurau plays on the neighbourhood’s historic mix of Southeast Asian identities in cocktails such as a gin cooler based on Teh O Iced Limau, while Kebaya Seksi Pedas is a Margarita made spicy with ghost pepper and cayenne. The food is similarly referential too, with Epok-Epok, Fried Wanton and Tahu Goreng. Want to drink something classic? They claim to have the best Negroni in East Coast.
Tuesdays to Thursdays, and Sundays, 5pm to 11pm
Fridays and Saturdays, 5pm to 1am
Tippling Club’s new alfresco space is an affordable way to sample the award-winning restaurant with champagne. The venue teamed up with Champagne house Telmont to turn the terrace into a rustic space outfitted with lush plants and artfully recycled materials, and serves a tasting flight paired with an ever-changing snack menu.
For S$130++ per person, you get three different glasses of Telmont champagne from their flagship Réserve Brut to the rich and stunning Vinothèque 2012. Alongside are five different canapés, and on the menu now are Smoked Eel Beignet, A5 Wagyu Tartar, Chicken Liver Parfait, Roasted Corn Chawanmushi and Nori Popadum. Snacks will change depending on the season, but they all exemplify chef Ryan Clift’s delightful take on modern gastronomy.
Mondays and Tuesdays, Thursdays to Saturdays, 12pm to midnight
The Store thrives on being unassuming. The entrance is nondescript, but it opens to a cocktail bar designed like a contemporary living room. Helmed by drinks industry veteran Hirman Asnadi, he serves lightly remixed classics like Coffee Kombucha Espresso Martini and Notanegroni, as Chef Ahmad Subhan offers bar bites and sharing plates such as Wagyu Sliders and Lamb Rack. During Happy Hour from 4 to 6pm, selected bites and cocktails go for just $11 a pop.
Tuesdays to Saturdays, 4pm to midnight