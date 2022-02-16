New bars to visit this month: Molecular gastronomy cocktails, sake spots and more

Holiday season may be over, but the drinking never stops in Singapore, thanks to these eight new bars in February.

Wine features heavily this month. [email protected] is a new drink-in concept by Bottles & Bottles that promises retail prices, wine bar hospitality and no service charge. Also stepping into the bar business is Aether Wine & Spirits, which has opened a chic French bistro and bar called Aether House.

Neil Road restaurant Iko has undergone a revamp since opening last year, and the new team brings together modern Japanese dishes with sake and natural wine. Revolver hits the target with contemporary Indian flavours cooked on the grill and highly allocated wines designed to excite oenophiles.

In cocktails, Entrance offers a door into the world of molecular gastronomy-inspired drinks, and Last Word brings the Japanese pursuit of perfection to classic tipples. Sol & Luna offers a liquid tour of Western Europe, and Wanton Seng’s serves solid highballs alongside dumpling noodles. See below for more.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

New bars in Singapore to visit this February: