Bottoms up: New bars that opened in Singapore this April 2022

Singapore residents are now allowed to have fun in bigger groups and past 10.30pm, which is more than enough reason to celebrate at these six new bars for April 2022.
There’s The Kongsee, a mod-Sin izakaya by pioneering chef Willin Low who looks at local food and drinks with an international perspective. Taking over the former 50Fifty pocket bar is Mallow, a plant-forward concept headed by a Noma alumni. Over in Somerset, Chimi’s sets up their second location with Mexico-leaning grub and drinks.
Local distillery Tanglin Gin welcomes you to their jungle at Dempsey Hill with a tasting room and bar serving their gins in a range of cocktails. Sheraton Towers is now home to Graft8, a wine bar that wants to take the fussiness out of fine wine. Probably the most ambitious on this list is Honcho, which houses an izakaya, rooftop bar and premium tasting room under one roof.
Mexican eatery and bar Chimi’s opens up a second location at [email protected] They have an excellent happy hour deal (weekdays, 12pm to 7pm) that offers highballs, house wines and Corona for S$10, plus classic cocktails for S$12 to S$14. Otherwise, the regular menu spans margaritas and mojitos, plus signature drinks like the Maracuya Mule and Trinidad Sour. Food like Loaded Nachos, tacos and quesadillas complete the experience.
Mondays, 12pm to 10.30pm
Tuesdays to Sundays, 12pm to midnight
Graft8 (pronounced as Graft Bar), is a bar in Sheraton Towers by fine wine retailer Grand Vin. They have an extensive list of high end cuvées by the glass such as Champagne Louis Roederer and Napa cult favourite Hundred Acre, while food can be ordered from the hotel’s restaurants Li Bai and The Dining Room.
The bar also aims to make wine accessible and fun. On Mondays and Tuesdays, the bar waives their corkage fee for one bottle if you purchase a bottle, and offer a free 500ml bottle of Los Vascos Sauvignon Blanc 2018 to groups of five women on Wednesdays. On Thursdays, they do guided tastings across verticals, regions and varietals with tickets starting at S$18++ for four glasses of wine, and play blind tasting games on Fridays and Saturdays.
Mondays to Saturdays, 3pm to 10.30pm
Honcho wants to be a space for creatives by collaborating with them across their three-in-one concept. There’s Honcho, a modern izakaya and omakase restaurant that partnered with award-winning Singapore bar Native on cocktails like a Laksa-Lychee Highball. Jō @ Honcho is the rooftop venue serving classic and signature cocktails, seasonal shooters and craft beer on tap by local brewery Off Day. Finally, Social @ Honcho is their tasting room and creative workshop that offers premium whiskies, sake and wines.
Mondays and Tuesdays, 5pm to 10.30pm
Wednesdays to Saturdays, 5pm to midnight
Chef Janice Wong’s pocket bar 50Fifty has been transformed into Mallow, a plant-centric concept led by former Noma head forager Christina Rasmussen. Named after an edible Danish plant, the vegetable-heavy sharing plates are matched with cocktails designed by Operation Dagger alumni Sasha Wijidessa, who has created drinks like king oyster mushroom-infused whisky and red rice sake with a hit of sumac. There’s also a degustation menu of five cocktails paired with six bites.
Wednesdays to Sundays, 4pm to midnight
Drink gin right from the source at The Tanglin Gin Jungle, the tasting room and bar of local distillery Tanglin Gin. They serve classic cocktails from the Gimlet to the Old Fashioned – all made with their gins, of course – as well as signatures like the kaffir lime leaf, ginger and coconut cream Don’s Tom Yum. The food follows their Asian ethos with dishes like Masala Hummus.
Tuesdays to Thursdays, 6pm to midnight
Fridays, 5pm to 1am
Saturdays, 12pm to 1am
Sundays, 12pm to 10pm
Chef Willin Low, a pioneer of modern-Singapore cuisine, expands into the heart of the city with his latest venture The Kongsee. Taking after the Hokkien word for “company” and the Malay meaning for “share,” the restaurant and bar offers a worldly take on local favourites like yakitori-style satay and Singapore Laksa. Likewise, the bar serves Singapore-centric cocktails inspired by the country’s heritage and terroir.
Mondays to Saturdays, 5pm to midnight