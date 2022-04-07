Bottoms up: New bars that opened in Singapore this April 2022

Singapore residents are now allowed to have fun in bigger groups and past 10.30pm, which is more than enough reason to celebrate at these six new bars for April 2022.

There’s The Kongsee, a mod-Sin izakaya by pioneering chef Willin Low who looks at local food and drinks with an international perspective. Taking over the former 50Fifty pocket bar is Mallow, a plant-forward concept headed by a Noma alumni. Over in Somerset, Chimi’s sets up their second location with Mexico-leaning grub and drinks.

Local distillery Tanglin Gin welcomes you to their jungle at Dempsey Hill with a tasting room and bar serving their gins in a range of cocktails. Sheraton Towers is now home to Graft8, a wine bar that wants to take the fussiness out of fine wine. Probably the most ambitious on this list is Honcho, which houses an izakaya, rooftop bar and premium tasting room under one roof.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

6 new bars in Singapore to drink at this April 2022