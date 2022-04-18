New cocktails from Taylor Adam to sip on this April 2022

New month, new drinks as we check out three new cocktails this April 2022 from Taylor Adam.

At the speakeasy-inside-a-tailor-shop in Raffles Place, their latest Chapter 2: Pride of the East menu looks to the colonial-era British trade routes in Asia. Ten new cocktails reference how the histories and cultures of India and Southeast Asia were shaped during this period through names, ingredients, presentation and flavours. Read on for more.

3 new cocktails to try this April 2022:

Taylor Adam

Nimbu Pani

Like Singapore’s lime juice, India has its own rendition called nimbu pani, or Hindi for lemon water. Taylor Adam’s version combines Terai Gin with lemon, masala chaat (a spiced powder made primarily from dried mango and black salt), salt, black pepper and demerara syrup into a crisp, zesty highball with a spicy buzz.

S$23.80++

Taiping Town

Captain Tristram Speedy was an English explorer who helped settle rivalries in places like Sudan and founded Taiping in Perak, one of the oldest towns in Malaysia. Today, he finds himself as the face of Malaysian whiskey Timah, which joins rum and gin as the bones for this cocktail. The berry slushy-like drink blends its boozy companions well and appropriately channels Captain Speedy’s desire for peace. “We like to think this drink brings harmony to all spirits,” said head bartender Andrew Pang.

S$23.80++

Pani Puri

Shooters are not just a cause for regret at Taylor Adam, especially with the Pani Puri. The bar’s take of the popular Indian snack is a thin hollow sphere filled with spices, aromatics and potato crisps, which is served with a shot glass of vodka and more green aromatics and spices. Whether you choose to eat the puri then chase it with the shot, or pour the chutney in and consume the whole thing, it’s a lively, indulgent way of eating your vegetables and boozing too.

S$23.80++

Taylor Adam is located at 1 Raffles Pl, #01-03, Singapore 048616. Book here.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore