Bottoms up: New drink products to try this September 2022

From a new Singapore gin to an Usher-approved cognac, here are seven stellar drink products to check out in September 2022.

Bowmore lays down rubber marks in an Aston Martin with travel-retail versions that combine their Islay whiskies with motoring heritage. Over at Speyside, Mortlach launches a 30-year-old single malt that is made for midnight sipping, and Highland’s Loch Lomond delivers a 46-year-old that dates back to 1974. At the neighbouring Lowlands, Auchentoshan marries their latest scotch with white wine.

Singapore gins continue to grow in selection with a new expression by PS.Cafe, which worked in tandem with local distiller Tanglin to create a tropical sipper. There is always room in your home bar for an Italian bitter liqueur, and options continue to expand here with the introduction of Amaro Lucano. Then it is over to the tech world with the launch of Usher x Rémy Martin 1738 A.I. Powered, a highly limited cognac created by the singer and artificial intelligence.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

New drink products to try this September 2022