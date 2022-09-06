Bottoms up: New drink products to try this September 2022

From a new Singapore gin to an Usher-approved cognac, here are seven stellar drink products to check out in September 2022.
Bowmore lays down rubber marks in an Aston Martin with travel-retail versions that combine their Islay whiskies with motoring heritage. Over at Speyside, Mortlach launches a 30-year-old single malt that is made for midnight sipping, and Highland’s Loch Lomond delivers a 46-year-old that dates back to 1974. At the neighbouring Lowlands, Auchentoshan marries their latest scotch with white wine.
Singapore gins continue to grow in selection with a new expression by PS.Cafe, which worked in tandem with local distiller Tanglin to create a tropical sipper. There is always room in your home bar for an Italian bitter liqueur, and options continue to expand here with the introduction of Amaro Lucano. Then it is over to the tech world with the launch of Usher x Rémy Martin 1738 A.I. Powered, a highly limited cognac created by the singer and artificial intelligence.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
New drink products to try this September 2022
Jump To / Table of Contents
Amaro Lucano is an Italian bitter liqueur created in 1984. Today, it continues to be made from over 30 herbs and aromatics including wormwood, gentian, bitter orange, and sage, which offer a gentle bitterness and sweetness with pine, lavender, and citrus notes. It can be enjoyed neat or on the rocks with an orange peel, or mixed into cocktails like a Negroni (use it in place of Campari) or a tequila Manhattan (50ml, tequila blanco, 25ml Amaro Lucano, lime zest).
Available at select venues in Singapore including 28 Hong Kong Street, Art, Monti, Bar Milano, and Warehouse hotel, or on EC Proof’s website.
Auchentoshan turns its attention to the wine world with the launch of its sauvignon blanc finished whisky. Triple distilled as with all their single malts, it ages in ex-bourbon casks before spending its last moments in former white wine barrels from Bordeaux. Best served chilled, the extra touch brings aromas of melon, lychee, and cut grass layered with peppery and zesty notes, followed by a palate of citrus, stone fruit, and jasmine. This culminates in a warm, spicy, and saline finish.
Available at The Whisky Distillery.
Bowmore revs into another year of its collaboration with British carmaker Aston Martin for their Bowmore Designed by Aston Martin Collection. The travel-retail exclusives feature the Islay distillery’s 10-, 15-, and 18-year-old whiskies presented in a limited-edition bottle and pack design that highlights three different cars and their links with the single malts.
The partnership also spawned the Bowmore Masters Collection, which sees Bowmore Master Whisky Blender Ron Welsh and Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman teaming up to create two expressions. The first is the Masters’ Selection 21-Year-Old, which incorporates a base of 21-year-old Bowmore matured in first-fill Pedro Ximenez and Oloroso sherry casks. The second is the Bowmore 22-Year-Old, which unites single malt distilled in 1997 and 2000, then matured in American oak hogsheads and sherry butts.
Bowmore Designed by Aston Martin Collection is available at Lotte Singapore Duty Free. The Bowmore Masters Collection is available at The Whisky Distillery.
Loch Lomond has released a 46-year-old single malt and one of its rarest whiskies. Distilled in 1974, it sat in American oak casks for 44 years, followed by two years in first fill Oloroso and Pedro Ximenez casks. Bottled at 45.3 percent ABV, the nose provides hints of toffee and caramel with floral notes, while the palate spotlights juicy ripe pear, fresh orange peel, and brown sugar. The finish is long, warm, and generous with its toffee sweetness. Limited to 200 bottles globally.
Available at Quaich Bar at South Beach.
Go boldly into that good night with Mortlach’s Midnight Malt, a 30-year-old single malt from the Diageo-owned Speyside distillery. Featuring a combination of refill American oak and European oak casks, the whisky is finished in a mix of Bordeaux wine, Calvados, and Guatemalan rum casks, and finally married in custom quarter casks. Bottled at 49.1 percent ABV, this expression offers layers of savoury and herbal notes, as well as intense ripe apple, raisin, spice, and a long, deeply complex finish.
Available on Diageo Rare & Exceptional’s website.
PS.Cafe teams up with Tanglin Distillery to create their own Singapore style gin. Made up of botanicals including coconut, lemongrass, pandan, fresh lemon peel, and spices, it evokes images of cut grass, bright citrus, and languid afternoon in the tropics. To celebrate the launch of their gin, PS.Cafe is offering it in three cocktails from a Tom Collins to a Gin Fizz, served at selected outlets and Chopsuey Cafe.
Available by the bottle at selected PS.Cafe outlets, their website, and Lazmall.
Rémy Martin’s got cognac fans, music lovers, and crypto bros fallin’ in love with an exclusive bottling called Usher x 1738 A.I. Powered. To create the design, the Grammy award-winning singer fed his tasting notes of the drink into an AI machine, which translated it into colourful psychedelic swirls. That forms the label on an all-black bottle with Usher’s autograph engraved on the back and a seal that celebrates the 25th anniversary of his song “My Way.” Only 50 bottles are available worldwide, with 25 ready for purchase on Blockbar with an NFT.