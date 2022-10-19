Bar Review: Art comes alive at Night Hawk, a new bar in Tanjong Pagar

The brainchild of local bartending legend Peter Chua, who also co-owns cocktail bars Junior The Pocket Bar and Nemesis, Night Hawk takes its name and design from Edward Hopper’s famous masterpiece. An iconic work that was instrumental in shaping the Modernist movement, the 1942 oil painting depicts four people in a downtown diner late at night, viewed from an empty street.

“I was drawn by the feelings of urban alienation and voyeurism that Hopper’s piece invokes and wanted to recreate them,” says Chua, adding that bars naturally possess the ability to isolate and offer some form of escapism. “Night Hawk plays on the idea of the convergence of time. We blend the past, present and future into our space from the decor to cocktails.”

Staying true to its artistic muse, the food and beverage offerings are loosely inspired by those found in American diners. On the drinks menu, classics are elevated with modern techniques and ingredients to create new flavours, textures and colours. The menu, as well as the wall-mounted flipboard, also conflate time periods: The former is accessible via a QR code housed within a mid-century matchbox, while the old-school “departures” board next to the door is, of course, app-controlled.

In a small city with no less than six bars on the World’s 50 Best Bar list, it’s not an understatement to say that the competition is stiff in the cocktail scene. How does Night Hawk aim to stand out? By putting its money on mood.

“I felt that there hasn’t been a bar that has based its entire idea on the ambience. That’s why we spent quite a bit of money on making the place look and feel like it does. I really wanted a space that was cosy, sexy and intimate that takes the guests away from the outside world.”