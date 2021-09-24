Novo Fogo: a carbon-negative cachaça that’s also delicious

Since his inauguration in 2019, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has accelerated the destruction of environmentally sensitive areas like the Amazon. Like many other environmentalists, I’ve wondered what I can do to help curb the biodiversity-ravaging agenda of a leader in a country that is not my own. As it turns out, one thing I can do is drink. Through their Un-Endangered Forest project, the folks at Novo Fogo or the tree-friendly spirit, a brand of cachaça, the Brazilian national spirit, are on a mission to protect and replenish the country’s endangered trees and vital habitats. While making myself a cocktail with unaged Novo Fogo, or sipping a barrel-aged expression, I’m supporting one of the world’s most sustainable or tree-friendly spirit brands and aiding in the reseeding of the native Brazilian rainforest. The project is the brainchild of Novo Fogo founder, Dragos Axinte. Born in Romania, Axinte emigrated to the United States two decades ago, when he was 18. His family settled in Seattle, where they turned the ColdHeat soldering gun, a garage invention of Axinte’s father, into a global business. When work brought him to Brazil in 2005, Axinte fell for the country whose soccer stars he had idolised as a kid. More to the point, he fell in love with cachaça, a sugar cane distillate with the sweet, grassy flavour of its base ingredient. Brazilians blend unaged cachaça into the caipirinha, a transcendent muddling of lime, sugar, and spirit that is Brazil’s national drink. Aged cachaça, turned amber with time in wood barrels, is enjoyed neat. Thousands of producers make the spirit, many of them small, farmstead operations. Few cachaças are imported, so in 2010, Axinte started his own brand with an eye on bringing more of the spirit to the States. Axinte’s Novo Fogo distillery is located near the colonial town of Morretes within a protected zone of Brazil’s Atlantic Forest. Once twice the size of Texas, the Atlantic Forest has been shrunk by 88 per cent by logging and clearing for farms and ranches. It is, nevertheless, the world’s second-largest UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, home to more than 20,000 plant and animal species, many of them endangered.

Novo Fogo relies on the terroir of this forest for the floral, tropical, earthy notes in its cachaça, so the environment dictates its production methods. As Axinte puts it, “Novo Fogo’s commitment to sustainability and environmentally sound practices has been quite literally embedded in the earth that grows our sugarcane.”

Novo Fogo or the world’s most tree-friendly spirit’s cane is farmed organically, without the use of chemicals that would harm the forest’s delicate ecology. Instead of burning the fields or machine harvesting, workers hand-cut the cane with machetes. Staff is salaried with benefits, rather than paid by quantity harvested (as is common), so the operation favours quality over quantity. In a zero-waste process, workers press cane juice, ferment it with indigenous yeast, and gravity-feed downslope into the distillery. Spent pulp is reserved for fertiliser for the fields, or it is burned for the steam that fuels the copper-pot stills.

The resulting cachaça is rich in the flavour of the Morretes terroir. Rested a year in stainless steel tanks, the silver cachaça tastes of tropical fruits and citrus, sea spray, and sweet, green grass. Aged expressions smack of mocha and spice. Most intriguing are the cachaças of the Two-Woods Series. Aged both in used American oak and reused or sustainably harvested Brazilian hardwood, they reveal the flavours of specific trees. Brazilian zebra wood reclaimed from a deconstructed house gives the Novo Fogo Tanager a deep amber colour and flavours of caramel, cherrywood, and bitter amaro. Graciosa, finished in castanheira de Pará, a Brazilian nut tree, offers the rich, woody spice of rye combined with tropical fruit flavours. Transferred back and forth between oak and Brazilian amburana barrels, Calibri, my favourite, is redolent of coconut, bright pineapple, and vanilla. It’s delicious in a highball as well as all sorts of tiki-style drinks.

All the expressions are part of a robust tradition of aged cachaça that began centuries ago, with the transport of the spirit in woods casks as Brazil spread westward, says Novo Fogo marketing director Luke McKinley. Today, 90 per cent of cachaça is barrel-aged. That’s been part of the industry’s environmental problems. With the clearing of land for cane fields and the felling of old-growth hardwoods for barrels, the production of cachaça, the world’s fifth-largest spirit category, has helped lead more than 300 Brazilian tree species toward extinction.