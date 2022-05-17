Pop the Cork: Bangkok’s cocktail bars take over Long Bar at Raffles Hotel

By Nafeesa Saini
Digital and Lifestyle Editor
17 May 2022
Wine & Dine
Fresh off the recent announcement of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, Bangkok’s finest cocktail bars are shaking up our local tipple scene with a takeover at Raffles Hotel’s Long Bar.

The series, called Bangkok Tipples, is happening until 3rd July in four instalments. The first to kick it off is Vesper, which was recently ranked No.19 on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list. The bar draws its inspiration from London’s legendary martini bars, combining the masculine, moody feel of a gentleman’s club and a classic European bistro.

The drinks are served as they are in Bangkok thanks to the talents behind the bar. Here to personally shake and stir up your cocktails to aplomb are charming bar manager Federico Balzarin, his affable assistant bar manager Ploy Siriwan Sinpan and bartender Rose. Vesper’s menu is led by Contrasts, where the drinks are based on juxtapositions in name and in form.

Image: Vesper

Here’s what we loved from Vesper’s Bangkok Tipples highlights.

Left: Vesper Sling; Right: Beauty and The Beast. Image: Writer’s own

The Vesper Sling is the bar’s take on the famed Singapore Sling. Instead of the iconic drink’s saccharine sweet and refreshing notes, Vesper has transformed this into its rendition of a dry martini. The citrus notes from the Old Young’s 1829 Dry Gin and pineapple here are muted, with Cocchi Americano lending it a crisp finish.

Beauty and The Beast is a Vesper classic. As an ode to the tale, a rose strikingly tops the drink. But don’t be fooled by the dainty flower. The concoction is a punchy combination of rum, white wine, and umeshu with smoky Lapsang Chinese black tea infused in a bitter Manzanilla sherry.

Left: Sarkies Sour; Right: Strawberry Americano. Image: Writer’s Own

The Sarkies Sour is a tribute to the Sarkies brothers, who opened Raffles Hotel Singapore. Sweet and refreshing, it has the wonderful aroma of Damask rose. Dehydrated and blended pandan is dusted atop the drink’s egg white froth.

The Strawberry Americano is as straightforward as it sounds. The summertime spritz is a thirst quencher with Perrier water cutting through the bitterness of the strawberry campari and the rich vermouth.

Vesper will be taking over the Long Bar pop-up until 22 May 2022. This will be followed by new bar Mahaniyom, which will present its sustainable and savoury cocktails, tropical, rum-forward tipples from Tropic City, and Lennon Bar with its environmentally-friendly take on traditional drinks.

The Bangkok Tipples series is now happening until 3 July 2022, from Wednesday to Sunday, at #02-01 Raffles Arcade, 328 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 188719. Head here to book.

Header image: Vesper

All images are credited to the respective bars

Nafeesa straddles both the print and digital Prestige publications, helming the features and lifestyle section. While storytelling is her core passion, she spends her free time looking at home decor inspiration, working out, and nursing copious amounts of coffee.
