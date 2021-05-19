Savouring the world’s finest whiskies at Diageo Rare & Exceptional tasting with our readers

Our brands
On Planet Whisky, few can beat the clout of global powerhouse Diageo. In Scotland, Diageo owns 50 out of the 130-odd whisky distilleries. Cult names like Caol Ila, Talisker and Mortlach are among them. Sitting at the pinnacle of Diageo’s massive whisky empire is the Rare & Exceptional, a portfolio of the company’s most- prized liquids.

And it is this special class of labels that a select group of readers were introduced to recently during two tasting sessions. They included Anthony Yong, Angela Lee-Ng, Bernard and Dolly Cheong, Chan Kok Weng and Elaine Lim-Chan, Jane Heng, Pauline Chan, Rasina Rubin, Terence Siew and Chermaine Pang.

On Apr 13 and 15, Prestige co-hosted 12 guests to a memorable experience at the Diageo APAC headquarters. The evening began at The Bar with pours of the John Walker & Sons King George V. The group then adjourned to the Diageo Private Client Suite, where private client manager Raymond Poon gave a short introduction to the company’s illustrious heritage in whiskies and its most precious bottles.

The sit-down tasting followed shortly at The Bar’s dining space, where the guests embarked on a journey through Scotland with every sip, accompanied by cheese, nuts and Japanese chicken skewers. To fully showcase the whiskies’ complexity and flavour range, the profiles started with the lightest and most delicate, increasing in intensity to the smokiest and most peaty.

The bottles tasted at the second session, as pictured here, were: Pittyvaich 28 Year Old; Mortlach 21 Year Old Special Release 2020; Diageo Cask of Distinction Benrinnes 21 Year Old; Carsebridge 48 Year Old; Talisker 25 Year Old; and Caol Ila 1984. As Raymond offered valuable insight into whisky making and investing, the guests also took their time to decide which Rare & Exceptional best suited their palate.

This story was published in the May 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.

PrestigeOnline Singapore
