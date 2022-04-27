Sculptor Saskia Robinson on collaborating with The Macallan for The Reach

For the release of The Macallan The Reach, a collective of Scottish artisans came together to create the most exquisite display worthy of the brand’s oldest whisky to date. Annabel Tan speaks to sculptor Saskia Robinson on their craft and contribution to the unique collaboration.

Whisky lovers around the world are no stranger to The Macallan, one of the world’s most collected whisky brands. Founded in 1824, the renowned Speyside distillery has faced its fair share of adversities in its almost 200-year-old history. With its latest release, The Macallan pays tribute to an extraordinary moment in time when its people beat the odds and embodied the unwavering spirit behind the brand that continues to live on.

The Reach is a rare 81-year-old single malt whisky – the oldest ever released by The Macallan. Crafted during some tough times during World War II, it was first poured into a sherry cask in 1940, shortly before The Macallan was forced to shut its doors for the first time ever.

This special nectar is not only testament to the care and commitment to uncompromised excellence driving The Macallan, but also an ode to the craftspeople who strived to resume distilling amid great obstacles.

Drive and dedication

In honour of the ones who made it possible, this monumental whisky recently released in a very limited 288-bottle collection, is housed in a unique decanter made from mouth-blown glass, cradled by a bronze sculpture of three hands. One hand represents the distillery’s workers in 1940, another the one-time chairman Allan Shiach, whose grandfather headed the company when this remarkable spirit was first consigned to its cask, and the last represents The Macallan’s current master whisky maker Kirsteen Campbell.

It took a collective of Scottish artisans to bring the stunning packaging to life. The maker responsible for the bronze sculpture of the three hands is Saskia Robinson, a young artist passionate about sculpting the human form, plants and animals in clay.

The collaboration started about two years ago, beginning with an intense period of creative development after initial meetings with The Macallan. Robinson produced drawings of the hands from every perspective and created maquettes (scale models) before finalising the sculpture in clay.

“Building each hand up from a skeleton structure, I used large pellets of clay to create haptic shapes of tendons and fat before rendering and tightening these forms by using pieces of clay in decreasing sizes until I reached the surface of the skin,” says the artist. Each hand is then modelled using small tools to ensure even the most minute details were captured, from the veins to the wrinkles and fingernails. After a plaster cast was made of this clay sculpture, the details were further refined with small tools, before the bronze casting process is carried out.

Cherishing the craft

In addition to achieving a realistic likeness of the individuals behind the sculpted hands, one of the biggest challenges Robinson faced in this project was trying to find a balance between the contrasting glass and bronze elements of this piece. “We opted for a lighter patination on the bronze as I hope to allow the deep amber hues of the whisky to reflect colour onto the sculpture. As light refracts through the glass onto the surface of the hands, it will cast a beautiful amber glow.”

Ultimately, Robinson wanted to create a piece that was timeless and fit for a whisky of such significance and prestige. “I hoped to actualise through sculpture and design a strong representation of the values and legacy of The Macallan and to uphold the brand’s dedication to the finest quality and craftsmanship behind this single malt, which has been distilled to perfection over such a long period, steeped in history and turbulent times,” says the artist.

“So, the design had to be structurally sound and aesthetically pleasing; the posing and gesturing of every single finger is intentional and connected. The sculpted hands balance strength and elegance in their form, each playing their part. Being cradled, cherished and protected by the three hands shows just how precious this whisky is, as well as its connection to the culture, legacy and the enduring spirit of The Macallan.”

(All images: The Macallan)

This story first appeared in the April 2022 issue of Prestige Singapore.